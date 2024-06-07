Rajasthan CM Orders In-Depth Probe Into State Employee Recruitment Amid Scam Allegations

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma has mandated a thorough investigation into the recruitment processes of state employees over the past five years, following allegations of fraudulent activities in securing government positions.

The government has revealed that some individuals reportedly obtained jobs by submitting counterfeit educational documents and using proxy candidates to take exams. This has led to a comprehensive review of all recruitments during this period.

The official directive states, “The state government has been informed that some candidates secured government jobs by presenting fake educational qualification documents and employing dummy candidates for exams in various departments over the past five years.”

It further instructs, “Given the seriousness of the issue, each department should establish an internal committee to verify if the exam taker and the employed individual are the same for employees recruited in the past five years.”

Moreover, a meticulous examination of recruited employees’ educational qualification documents, application forms, photos, and signatures will be conducted.

Post-investigation, any information regarding suspicious recruitments should be reported to the Special Operations Group (SOG), the order concludes.

