Rudraprayag Police Urges Devotees to Maintain Decorum During Kedarnath Dham Yatra

As thousands of devotees flock to Kedarnath for the Char Dham Yatra, Rudraprayag Police has launched “Operation Maryada” to ensure decency and purity during the pilgrimage.

Under this initiative, the police are taking stringent actions against individuals misbehaving or consuming alcohol and intoxicants in the Dham area and along the Yatra halts. The authorities have appealed to all visitors to uphold civility and the sanctity of the pilgrimage.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Guptkashi, Harshvardhini Suman, emphasized the importance of maintaining sobriety and cleanliness on the Yatra route. “Rudraprayag Police is committed to ensuring a smooth and safe journey for devotees coming for the Shri Kedarnath Dham Yatra. Operation Maryada has been initiated to address indecent behavior and the consumption of intoxicants in the Dham area and Yatra stops,” she told ANI.

Since the implementation of Operation Maryada, the district police have taken action against 25 individuals in the first four days of the Yatra. This reflects the police’s dedication to preserving the sanctity of the pilgrimage.

Additionally, on Wednesday, the Uttarakhand Police and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) assisted a female devotee with a leg fracture, transporting her to a helipad for further medical treatment.

In response to the overwhelming number of pilgrims, Chief Secretary Radha Raturi conducted a high-level meeting at the state secretariat, focusing on better crowd management. The meeting included senior officials, such as the state’s Director General of Police.

Since the doors of Shri Kedarnath Dham opened on May 10, over 102,499 devotees have visited Kedarpuri, setting a new record. The Char Dham, including Kedarnath, Gangotri, and Yamunotri, continues to see a bustling influx of pilgrims.

