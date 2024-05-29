Shehzad Poonawalla Accuses AAP of Supporting Those Involved in Harassing Women

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla launched a scathing attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, accusing them of supporting individuals involved in harassing women. Poonawalla’s remarks came in response to an alleged video involving Punjab Cabinet Minister Balkar Singh.

Poonawalla criticized AAP’s alleged pattern of misconduct and corruption, claiming the party has a consistent approach of humiliating women. “Corruption and misconduct have become their behavior. They always have an approach of humiliation towards women, and this has become the standard operating procedure of AAP, be it in Delhi or Punjab,” he stated during a press conference in Chandigarh.

The BJP spokesperson referenced an assault incident involving Swati Maliwal at Delhi CM Kejriwal’s residence, criticizing Kejriwal’s silence on the issue. “You must remember that 15 days ago, at the residence of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, a woman, who is a Rajya Sabha MP, faced assault, and we have seen how Kejriwal remains silent on this issue shamefully,” he said.

Poonawalla further alleged misconduct by Balkar Singh, claiming that the Punjab minister exploited a young girl on the pretext of offering her a job. “The evidence of misbehavior with women has come in the form of a video that is embarrassing the entire country. Balkar Singh, known to be a special minister of AAP and Arvind Kejriwal, was exploiting a young girl on the pretext of providing her a job,” he added. The National Commission for Women (NCW) has issued a notice to the Director General of Police (DGP) regarding this incident.

Taking a dig at Kejriwal, Poonawalla accused AAP of consistently standing by those who harass women. “I am surprised that Balkar Singh was present with Kejriwal in Jalandhar today at a rally. Why does AAP always support the ones who are harassing women? This has become a pattern,” he said, noting that AAP stands with individuals like Bibhav Kumar and Balkar Singh rather than supporting the victims.

Poonawalla also criticized the INDIA alliance for their silence on the issue, suggesting that women’s safety is merely a political tool for them. “I want to ask AAP, will they take action against Balkar Singh or save him like they protected Bibhav Kumar? The leaders of the INDI alliance, who often talk about women harassment, why are they silent today?” he questioned.

In his statement to ANI, Poonawalla reiterated the need for Balkar Singh’s resignation and a thorough probe into the incident. “This minister (Balkar Singh) must resign, and a probe must take place. Arvind Kejriwal was quiet on the Swati Maliwal case, and he is quiet on this incident as well,” he said.

The controversy erupted after Tajinder Bagga, National Secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), alleged that Punjab Cabinet Minister Balkar Singh forced a 21-year-old girl to strip naked over a video call. The NCW condemned the incident and demanded urgent intervention from the Punjab Police.