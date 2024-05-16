Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan launched a scathing attack on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, dubbing him “Corruption-wal” (corrupt man) and accusing him of setting records in corruption.

Chouhan alleged that Kejriwal, leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), has deceived numerous individuals, including social activist Anna Hazare and the citizens of Delhi. “Now his name is not Kejriwal but Corruption-wal. He has broken all records of corruption. He is the biggest example of corruption,” Chouhan asserted during a rally in Delhi.

The BJP has made significant changes in its candidate lineup for the national capital, except Manoj Tiwari, the incumbent MP from North East Delhi.

Polling for all seven seats in Delhi will take place on May 25, during the penultimate phase of the ongoing national elections.

In a strategic move, the Congress has formed an alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party and fielded candidates accordingly. Notably, Kanhaiya Kumar is contesting from North East Delhi, and Dalit leader Udit Raj is running in North West Delhi.

Meanwhile, the AAP, contesting four seats, has nominated candidates like Kuldeep Kumar for East Delhi and former minister Somnath Bharti for New Delhi.

The BJP has finalized its candidates, including Kamaljeet Sehrawat, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Harsh Malhotra, and Yogendra Chandolia, for West Delhi, South Delhi, East Delhi, and North West Delhi respectively.

The culmination of the election process will see the counting of votes on June 4.