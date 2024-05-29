SIT Arrests Two in Connection with JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna's Obscene Video Case

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has arrested two prime suspects in the ongoing investigation into the alleged obscene video case involving suspended JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, police confirmed on Wednesday. The individuals, identified as Naveen Gowda and Chetan Gowda, were arrested for their role in distributing pen drives containing the incriminating footage.

The arrests occurred when the suspects appeared before the High Court seeking anticipatory bail. According to police sources, the pen drives allegedly contained videos of Prajwal Revanna, the grandson of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, engaging in sexual assault. These videos had been widely circulated on social media, prompting significant public outrage and media coverage.

The Karnataka State Women’s Commission had earlier addressed a letter to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, urging a thorough investigation into the allegations. Consequently, on April 28, the state government assigned the case to the SIT.

Also read: Mani Shankar Aiyar Sparks Controversy With ‘Alleged Chinese Invasion’ Remark; BJP Criticizes Congress

Prajwal Revanna, 33, who was the NDA candidate for the Hassan Lok Sabha constituency in the recent elections, left India on April 27, a day after polling. Despite multiple summonses from the SIT, he has not appeared for any hearings, leading to intensified efforts to locate him. Interpol has issued a Blue Corner Notice, and the court has also issued an arrest warrant against him.

On Monday, Prajwal Revanna released a self-recorded video, announcing his intention to appear before the SIT on May 31 for questioning. In the video, he claimed that his trip abroad was pre-planned, as there were no charges against him when voting occurred in Karnataka on April 26. He asserted that the allegations were part of a political conspiracy against him, orchestrated by his rivals as he was “growing in politics.”

Revanna expressed regret to his family, party supporters, and the people of Karnataka, stating that the controversy had caused him significant distress, leading to depression and self-isolation. He specifically accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other Congress members of igniting the issue as part of the alleged conspiracy.

Despite Revanna’s assurances of cooperation, his exact whereabouts remain unknown. Officials believe he is currently in Germany. The SIT continues to pursue all leads to bring him back to India to face the charges.

Show Full Article