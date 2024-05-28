Stone Quarry Collapse In Mizoram Leaves 10 Dead, Many Still Trapped

Amid heavy rainfall and the aftermath of Cyclone Remal, a tragic incident occurred in Mizoram’s Aizawl district. Ten individuals lost their lives when a stone quarry collapsed in the Melthum and Hlimen border area. The incident, which took place on May 28 at around 6 am, left several others trapped under the debris.

Rescue efforts have been initiated to save those trapped, but the operation is being hindered by the relentless rain and landslides in the region. Among the victims, six are Mizos, three are non-Mizos, and one person’s identity is yet to be determined.

Fortunately, a child was rescued from the site and rushed to a nearby hospital for medical attention. However, many other workers, predominantly non-tribals, are feared dead as the search for survivors continues.

Moreover, the collapse of the quarry also caused significant damage to nearby houses. The extent of the devastation is still being assessed as the situation unfolds.

In addition to the quarry collapse, Cyclone Remal wreaked havoc across Mizoram, leading to various other calamities. The cyclone triggered a massive landslide that blocked the Lengpui Airport, disrupting travel in the region. Furthermore, several community cemeteries collapsed, affecting over 20 graveyards.

The impact of the cyclone extended to the Tlawng River, which swelled and overflowed in the Sairang locality, causing damage to nearby homes. Additionally, the heavy water flow resulted in pigs being swept away in the Tlangnuam locality.

Cyclone Remal initially made landfall along the coasts of Bangladesh and West Bengal on May 26, bringing heavy rains and powerful gusts. Subsequently, it moved towards northeastern parts of the country, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake.

As the situation continues to unfold, authorities are working tirelessly to assess the damage and provide assistance to affected communities. Further updates on the incident and its aftermath are awaited as rescue operations and relief efforts progress.

