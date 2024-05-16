Supreme Court Says, 'No Exception' In Bail To CM Arvind Kejriwal

The Supreme Court today clarified that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s interim bail release is “not an exemption,” addressing government criticism against its decision. “We haven’t granted any special treatment. Our order reflects our considered judgment,” stated a bench comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta, who issued the ruling over the weekend.

The judges dismissed the Enforcement Directorate’s argument that Mr. Kejriwal’s remark suggesting he wouldn’t return to jail if the INDIA bloc wins constitutes contempt of court. Referring to it as a “presumption” on the part of the Chief Minister, the bench emphasized, “Our directive regarding his surrender is crystal clear and is governed by the Supreme Court’s order. The principle of law shall be guided by this decree.”

Furthermore, the bench refrained from engaging with comments made by political figures on the issue. Earlier this week, Union Home Minister Amit Shah remarked that the Supreme Court’s decision was perceived by many as granting “special treatment” to Mr. Kejriwal.

When senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, representing Mr. Kejriwal, alluded to the matter without directly mentioning the minister, the court declined to delve into it.

