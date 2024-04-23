Supreme Court Stresses Consumer Protection in Patanjali Ayurveda Misleading Ads Case

In the Patanjali Ayurveda case, on Tuesday, the Supreme Court came together to highlight the importnace of safeguarding the rights of the consumers, particularly the consumer rights for the vulnerable groups such as children, babies, and women, amid proceedings related to a misleading advertisements case involving the company. The court sought clarification on from the company regarding the size of the apology issued by Patanjali was commensurate with the scale of its advertisements.

During the hearing, the bench, led by Justices Hima Kohli and Ahsanuddin Amanullah, also directed their attention towards the responsibility of the Union Government in addressing such issues, emphasizing the necessity for vigorous actions to reducing the misleading advertising practices.

Patanjali Ayurveda promptly issued an apology on Tuesday, pledging to refrain from similar transgressions in the future. This preventive action preceded the Supreme Court’s scheduled hearing on the misleading advertisements case involving the renowned medicine company.

The court specifically summoned Baba Ramdev and Patanjali Managing Director Acharya Balkrishna to appear personally before the bench during Tuesday’s hearing.

Representatives for Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna informed the apex court that an additional advertisement would be released to offer an unqualified apology for any lapses on their part.

Justice Kohli, presiding over the case, expressed interest in reviewing the actual size of the apology advertisement, questioning whether it matched the size of Patanjali’s previous promotional campaigns.

“Now we are looking at everything… we are looking at children, babies, women, and no one can be taken for a ride, and the Union government must wake up to this,” remarked the bench during Tuesday’s proceedings, underscoring the imperative of comprehensive consumer protection measures.

In a national daily advertisement, Patanjali conveyed its respect for the Supreme Court’s stature, stating, “We tender our heartfelt apology for the mistakes committed in publishing ads and holding press conferences despite the assurances by our counsel. We are committed not to repeat this mistake.”