Tejas Express Two Coaches Derailed, Minor Injuriers Witnessed

Near Ghaziabad railway station, two coaches of the Tejas Express en route from Bhubaneswar to Delhi veered off the tracks, causing minor injuries to some passengers. Thankfully, the train was already slowing down as it neared the station, preventing a potentially catastrophic mishap.

The derailment occurred approximately 100 meters prior to platform number four. Upon receiving the alert, both the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and railway authorities promptly mobilized to the site. Passengers from the affected coach were safely transferred to another carriage, as the wheels of the coach adjacent to the luggage compartment had dislodged from the tracks.

However, the authorities have launched an investigation into the incident to ascertain its cause.

