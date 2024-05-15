TMC Leader Kirti Azad On Sandeshkhali, Mamata Banerjee & BJP | NewsX Exclusive

In the heart of West Bengal, amidst the vibrant culture and bustling streets, lies the constituency of Bardhaman-Durgapur. Known for its historical significance and economic prowess, this region has now become the battleground for a political showdown of epic proportions in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

At the center of this electoral drama stand two towering figures – Dilip Ghosh of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Kirti Azad of the Trinamool Congress (TMC). Their clash epitomizes the broader struggle for power and influence in Indian politics, with each candidate vying for supremacy in a contest that is as intense as it is unpredictable.

Bardhaman-Durgapur has long been considered a stronghold of the Left and then the TMC. However, in recent years, the BJP has made significant inroads into the region, capitalizing on issues such as identity politics, religious polarization, and promises of economic development. As a result, the constituency has emerged as a key battleground in West Bengal’s fiercely contested political landscape.

Dilip Ghosh, a seasoned politician and firebrand leader of the BJP, represents the party’s aggressive stance in the state. With his charismatic personality and unwavering commitment to Hindutva ideology, Ghosh has galvanized support among a significant section of the electorate, especially in rural and semi-urban areas. On the other side of the spectrum stands Kirti Azad, a former cricketer turned politician, representing the Trinamool Congress. Azad brings to the table a unique blend of sportsmanship, charisma, and grassroots connect, making him a formidable opponent for Ghosh. His entry into politics was marked by a strong commitment to social justice, economic empowerment, and the legacy of his father, Bhagwat Jha Azad, a prominent leader of the Indian National Congress. The clash between Ghosh and Azad is not just about political ideologies; it is also a clash of personalities.

In a recent exclusive interview with NewsX, Kirti Azad shed light on his campaign strategy and vision for Bardhaman-Durgapur. He emphasized the importance of grassroots mobilization, women’s empowerment, and inclusive development. Azad’s message struck a chord with voters, particularly in rural areas, where issues such as unemployment, healthcare, and education take center stage with Correspondent Ranik Dutta.

Ranik Dutta begins by inquiring, “How did Phase 4 of the elections go for you?”

A: Good. Very nice. Fruitful. The excitement I saw amongst the people wanting to vote was a great feeling of satisfaction. Especially the womenfolk were there. I’m so happy that Mamta Didi is empowering women.

Ranik Dutta adds, “Women are coming out and voting, first for the turnout of the electoral, It is encouraging more than the previous constituency. Is it good news for you?”

Kirti Azad says, “Yes. The more you vote in these elections, the government in power in the state is always at an advantage.”

Ranik Dutta also commented on the Dilip Ghosh incident. He asked, “Several incidents happened in the Bardhaman-Durgapur Lok Sabha constituency. Dilip Ghosh has been attacked, and Dilip Ghosh claimed that TMC goons attacked his convoy. What is your reaction?”

Kirti Azad said, “I think a lot of people in the media are turning into goons because they don’t show facts. Who’s beating them? There are three people in the hospital and one who wouldn’t even turn them all TMC workers. They were not removed, badly beaten up. He might lose his eye. Then they were. Trinamool workers were beaten up, in which there was one child of a 17-year-old mother and six others. I mean, is this the attack by the TMC or is this the attack by the goons, by the goon Dilip Ghosh and his CRPF. I mean, why don’t you tell the truth? Why do you say that the animal is beating them up? If the general public is saying ‘Dilip Ghosh, go back’ from the time he has arrived here, and then he loses a school and starts hitting. Is that correct? He goes into these areas you people have done. Your people must have done interviews. I think it’s high time that people start showing the right stuff and telling the right thing to the people, rather than blaming and trying to defame West Bengal or Mamata Di.”

Next, Ranik questioned him, asking, “There’s another picture when you met Dilip Ghosh, your so-called opponent, you hugged him. But, after that the violence incident happened. What do you think? Who is behind? Election in Bengal means violence.”

TMC candidate replied, “Wherever there is no BJP government, you find violence taking place. Because these are the people who instigate violence. Why would anybody go up to deliver, go and do violence? They were simply saying, ‘go back. We don’t want you. You’ve got a foul tongue, you are a foul mouth.’ The way you abuse people, the way you use your language is pathetic. That is what they tell him. And in turn, he was so frustrated after seeing that many of his booth agents hadn’t come. Many of his polling agents hadn’t come. Approximately 450 to 500 of his agents were not there. And he was blaming the TMC for it. Well, you have the polling officer. You have the police, you have the section officer of the area, section police, CRPF. Everybody is roaming around. Why do you blame the TMC when you don’t have workers? Is then uncouth men? It doesn’t deserve to be in society the way mercilessly he has beaten up people. There are 12 stitches on the head of a lady, five stitches on the head of the boy, and the third person has three stitches right on the head.”

Next, Ranik talked about the Durgapur constituency, “Durgapur constituency in the past 2021 Assembly election had a very good result for TMC. What about 2024 ? Will this constituency help you to bring more votes in your pocket?”

Former cricket player Azad asserted, “I’m winning it quite comfortably. Modi’s empty promises in 2015, 2019. I beg your pardon? Modi took advantage of the Pulwama attack and used it in his elections, showing it as if it was a war between India and Pakistan. Obviously, sentiments change. This time you have nothing to show because he’s not done anything. He hasn’t shown his report card and after the first phase, he knew that he’s losing. He came to Machli, Mughal, Maas, Mangalsutra. That’s it. I mean, look at the language that he’s using. Is that the kind of language that should be used by a prime minister of the biggest democracy in the world? Is this how you speak? So when you ask me that question, it’s very simple. Modi stands no chance. Last time he was lucky to get 19 seats. This time he won’t be lucky even to get nine seats. He’s going to be reduced to two or 3 or 4, maybe five. That’s it.”

Moving on to the next question, Ranik asked him, “Do you think the Mamata Banerjee is the best leader in India?”

“She is because she knows the pulse of the people. She is a cult figure. And her schemes are from a child being born to a person’s last rites. I mean, even after the step-motherly treatment of the central government where they all won, like 1, 64,000 crores to the government of Bengal, which is rightly ours, which they have collected through tax, through GST, through indirect tax to direct tax to corporate tax, they are not giving. They haven’t even given MNREGA hundred days – the minimum work. They said, ‘I won’t let my poor people die of hunger.’ So she gave it from her side. The 72,000,00 crores that were supposed to come from the center, the AWAS Yojana, has not been given by the Prime Minister. Why this step-motherly treatment? Why doesn’t the Prime Minister tell us that he didn’t give the money? The due that is there for Bengal fight?” He concludes.

The Bardhaman-Durgapur constituency holds immense significance not only for West Bengal but also for the broader political landscape of India. As the battle for power intensifies, all eyes are on this region, waiting to see which way the pendulum swings. Will it be Dilip Ghosh’s BJP or Kirti Azad’s TMC that emerges victorious? Only time will tell.

Who is Kirti Azad?

Kirtivardhan Bhagwat Jha Azad is an Indian politician and former cricketer. He represented the Indian national cricket team, playing seven Test matches and 25 One Day Internationals between 1980 and 1986. Azad was a pivotal member of the Indian team that secured victory in the 1983 Cricket World Cup.

Born into the esteemed lineage of former Chief Minister of Bihar, Bhagwat Jha Azad, Kirti Azad distinguished himself as an aggressive right-hand batsman and a proficient offspinner. His unexpected inclusion in the tour of Australia and New Zealand in 1980–81 marked the beginning of his Test cricket career, debuting at Wellington.

In addition to his cricketing achievements, Azad ventured into politics and won the 2014 Lok Sabha election for Darbhanga, Bihar. He initially aligned with the Indian National Congress but later switched to the Trinamool Congress (TMC) after a meeting with TMC chief Mamata Banerjee in Delhi on November 23, 2021.

