Union Minister General V.K. Singh Slams Oppositon Over CAA Fear Mongering | NewsX Exclusive

The center has distributed the first set of citizenship certificates to 14 individuals in Delhi under the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), marking a significant milestone almost two months after the center issued a notification on the same. This development comes after four and a half years after the act was converted into law. Under the CAA, the qualification application for citizenship has been reduced from 11 years to 5 years for undocumented non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan who arrived in India before December 21, 2024. Enacted in December 2019, the CAA aims to grant Indian nationality to individuals from these three countries, including Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis, and Christians.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has received applications from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan, especially from the people belonging to these communities in the last two months. But the question arises: why did they come to India? Was it due to persecution or the fear of it happening to them?

Union Minister General V.K. Singh addressed these questions exclusively with NewsX, shedding light on the significance of this moment and the rationale behind the CAA.

Regarding the distribution of the first CAA certificates, General V.K. Singh emphasized, “It’s not a moment; it’s a culmination of how the law was made to assist people who decided to stay in neighboring countries in 1947 and subsequently became minorities. The law ensures that upon their return, they receive citizenship rights to be treated like any other citizen in India.”

Explaining the importance of implementing the CAA, he stated, “Many Hindus stayed back in Pakistan as minorities, some legally and some illegally, facing miserable conditions due to the absence of this law. With the CAA in place, after due verification, they can obtain citizenship rights to live a normal life. The law was enacted for minorities, not based on religion.”

Responding to opposition from parties like Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress and the Congress, who criticize the CAA for being based on religion, General V.K. Singh remarked, “You can’t convince people who refuse to understand. The law is simple: it aims to support minorities from neighboring countries who are not treated well and have become minorities there. India is providing them with refuge.”

Addressing global misconceptions about the CAA, General V.K. Singh highlighted, “Unfortunately, people get swayed by propaganda. Some in the opposition have strong links with anti-India media, which spreads misinformation globally. India has done the right thing, and we shouldn’t be influenced by false narratives.”

Regarding the trust-building aspect of the CAA for persecuted minorities, General V.K. Singh stated, “The CAA aims to support minorities in Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Pakistan, particularly Hindus, who seek to return to India for a normal life.”

When asked about the CAA’s impact on Prime Minister Modi’s governance record, he urged, “Let’s not focus on what other parties say. They aim to confuse people. This law has nothing to do with Indian minorities but rather with supporting persecuted minorities in neighboring countries.”

Finally, responding to Mamata Banerjee’s linkage of the CAA with the National Register of Citizens (NRC), General V.K. Singh clarified, “There is a clear process to follow. Unfortunately, there’s been misinformation to confuse people. The law is straightforward, and citizenship will be granted accordingly.”

In conclusion, the distribution of the first citizenship certificates under the CAA signifies a step towards inclusivity and support for persecuted minorities, reaffirming India’s commitment to humanitarian principles and providing refuge to those in need.

Watch Full Video:

Show Full Article