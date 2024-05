Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia’s mother, Madhavi Raje, passed away at AIIMS in New Delhi on Wednesday, sources have confirmed.

Madhavi Raje breathed her last at 9:28 am, as per the sources. She had been battling pneumonia and was on ventilator support for the past few days.

Jyotiraditya Scindia, who is the Civil Aviation Minister, is currently campaigning for a fresh term in the Lok Sabha from the Guna constituency in Madhya Pradesh.

Further details on this developing story are awaited.

