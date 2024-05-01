Uttarakhand Police Takes Action Against 25 Individuals for Disturbances at Lakshman Jhula Tourist Spots

The Uttarakhand police have filed cases against 25 individuals involved in separate incidents for causing disturbances at popular tourist spots near the Lakshman Jhula area in Rishikesh.

The accused were apprehended for creating disturbances at Radheshyam Ghat, Goa Beach, and Sant Seva Ghat as part of ‘Operation Maryada.’

Announcing the action on their social media platform, the Uttarakhand police stated, “As part of Operation Maryada in the Laxmanjhula area, the Uttarakhand Police took action against 25 individuals causing disturbances at Radheshyam Ghat, Goa Beach, and Sant Seva Ghat under the Police Act, and against 12 individuals under the MV Act.”

Under the ‘Operation Maryada’ initiative, police personnel stationed at Ganga Ghats conduct 24-hour patrols to address any disruptions.

Lakshman Jhula, a renowned iron suspension bridge connecting the villages of Tapovan in Tehri Garhwal district and Jonk in Pauri Garhwal district, spans the Ganges river in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand.

This 450-foot-long bridge, built in 1939, serves as a significant landmark, remaining accessible to the public from 5 AM to 10 PM. Legend has it that Lord Lakshmana traversed the Ganges on jute ropes, hence its name. It offers breathtaking vistas of the city and the Ganges River.