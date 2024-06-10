Who Is The New Chief Minister Of Sikkim?

Prem Singh Tamang, leader of the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM), was sworn in for his second term as Chief Minister of Sikkim. The oath of office and secrecy was administered by Governor Lakshman Acharya at a ceremony held at Paljor Stadium in Gangtok.

#WATCH | Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) takes oath as the Chief Minister of Sikkim for a second consecutive term Visuals from Paljor Stadium in Gangtok pic.twitter.com/LVEqJ6EHCv — ANI (@ANI) June 10, 2024

Tamang’s reappointment followed his unanimous election as the leader of the SKM legislature party during a meeting on June 2. The SKM secured a decisive victory in the recent Sikkim Assembly elections, winning 31 out of 32 seats, while the opposition SDF managed to secure just one seat.

#WATCH | Sikkim CM-designate Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) to take oath as the Chief Minister for a second consecutive term shortly. Visuals from Paljor Stadium in Gangtok. pic.twitter.com/LFm44bH39G — ANI (@ANI) June 10, 2024

The swearing-in ceremony, originally scheduled earlier, was postponed to June 10. This decision was made during an SKM legislature party meeting at the chief minister’s official residence, Mintokgang, to accommodate Tamang’s visit to Delhi for Narendra Modi’s oath-taking as Prime Minister for a third term.

In that same meeting, the newly elected SKM MLAs passed a resolution to support Prime Minister Modi’s government, demonstrating the party’s alignment with the central leadership. Sweets were being distributed

