No Metro services from Noida Electronic City to Dwarka Sec 21 on Sunday, till 2 pm 1 October, 2022 | Pranay Lad

Headlines

Due to planned track maintenance between the Yamuna Bank and Akshardham Metro stations, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced on Friday that there will be no direct train service on Sun...

Due to planned track maintenance between the Yamuna Bank and Akshardham Metro stations, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced on Friday that there will be no direct train service on Sunday, October 2, between Noida Electronic City and Dwarka Sector 21 on the Blue Line from 6 am to 2 pm.

Train services from Noida Electronic City to Dwarka or Dwarka Sector 21 will be conducted in two loops during this time, according to DMRC’s principal executive director of corporate communications, Anuj Dayal. Regular services from Dwarka Sector 21 to Yamuna Bank will be operated in one loop, and from Yamuna Bank to Noida Electronic City in another loop.

“During this time, passengers travelling from one end of the railway to the other would need to change trains at Yamuna Bank. From the beginning of revenue services till 2 pm, there won’t be any direct train service from Noida Electronic City to Dwarka/Dwarka Sector 21.

According to authorities, trains from Dwarka Sector 21 to Vaishali would operate at this time according to the Sunday schedule.

Read more: Airtel to offer 5G from today, Jio to start services from Diwali