5 Most Peaceful Countries in the World in 2025: Iceland Tops Safest Countries, New Zealand, Singapore in the List, India’s Rank is…

In a world increasingly marked by conflict and uncertainty, some countries have stood out as beacons of peace and safety. According to the 2025 Global Peace Index (GPI), which measures militarisation, internal safety, and external conflicts among other factors, five nations – Iceland, Ireland, Austria, New Zealand and Singapore – continue to lead as the safest places on earth.

India ‘ s Position in the 2025 Global Peace Index

Meanwhile, India is seemingly facing significant challenges in maintaining internal harmony, with the country ranked 115th on the 2025 Global Peace Index (GPI), according to the report. Despite ongoing conflicts, regional tensions, and safety concerns that impact its overall peacefulness, India improved its peacefulness by 0.58% over the past year, showing progress in several indicators. The country’s rich culture and social dynamism remain undeniable as it navigates a complex geopolitical landscape, the report said.

Political Developments and Stability

Following the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, India‘s political landscape stabilised with Prime Minister Narendra Modi securing a third term through a coalition government, the report further said, adding that this coalition reduced social unrest risks and contributed to a slight improvement in political stability. Additionally, disengagement between Indian and Chinese troops helped ease some geopolitical pressures.

