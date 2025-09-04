5 Most Peaceful Countries in the World in 2025: Iceland Tops Safest Countries, New Zealand, Singapore in the List, India’s Rank is…
In a world increasingly marked by conflict and uncertainty, some countries have stood out as beacons of peace and safety. According to the 2025 Global Peace Index (GPI), which measures militarisation, internal safety, and external conflicts among other factors, five nations – Iceland, Ireland, Austria, New Zealand and Singapore – continue to lead as the safest places on earth.
India‘s Position in the 2025 Global Peace Index
Meanwhile, India is seemingly facing significant challenges in maintaining internal harmony, with the country ranked 115th on the 2025 Global Peace Index (GPI), according to the report. Despite ongoing conflicts, regional tensions, and safety concerns that impact its overall peacefulness, India improved its peacefulness by 0.58% over the past year, showing progress in several indicators. The country’s rich culture and social dynamism remain undeniable as it navigates a complex geopolitical landscape, the report said.
Political Developments and Stability
Following the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, India‘s political landscape stabilised with Prime Minister Narendra Modi securing a third term through a coalition government, the report further said, adding that this coalition reduced social unrest risks and contributed to a slight improvement in political stability. Additionally, disengagement between Indian and Chinese troops helped ease some geopolitical pressures.
From Nordic landscapes to Pacific shores, discover how unique policies, cultural values, and community spirit create a sense of calm and security for residents and visitors alike.
Iceland - The World's Safest Country
Iceland has held the top spot on the Global Peace Index since 2008, thanks to its outstanding performance across safety, low conflict, and minimal militarisation. Residents enjoy a profound sense of community, gender equality, and security, even in harsh weather. Everyday life is marked by trust, with children often seen sleeping peacefully outdoors, and police officers not carrying guns. Visitors can experience Iceland's unique calm by soaking in geothermal pools, going for a hike on scenic mountains, or immersing themselves in the thriving local art scene.
Ireland - A Friendly Haven of Peace
Once troubled by decades of conflict, Ireland now ranks among the safest countries by significantly reducing militarisation and fostering a culture of kindness. Residents stress on strong social bonds and a deep sense of community, where strangers help each other and hospitality is a way of life. Ireland's military neutrality and diplomatic focus help in maintaining stability, while its natural landscapes, historic castles, and lively music sessions offer visitors a relaxed, welcoming atmosphere full of human connection.
New Zealand - Safe, Scenic and Connected
New Zealand rose two spots in 2025, benefitting from strict gun laws, a trusted social system, and a strong sense of community. Its isolated geography shields it from external conflicts, while internal policies promote safety and wellbeing. New Zealanders, also popularly known as 'Kiwis', value their bond with nature, often gathering for festivals or outdoor adventures. Visitors are struck not just by stunning scenery but by the warmth and authenticity of New Zealand's people and the enduring influence of Maori culture.
Austria - Neutrality and Natural Peace
Austria's constitutional neutrality allows the country to focus inward, investing heavily in healthcare, education, and social safety nets that build trust and stability. Despite slipping to fourth place this year, the Central European country remains a model of peaceful living. Residents here enjoy the freedom to wander safely at all hours, leaving homes unlocked and enjoying nature's rhythms. Guests often speak highly of the profound calm found in the Stubai Valley's mountain scenery, where the simple joy of breathing deeply and listening to the river creates a deep sense of peace.
Singapore - A Secure Urban Oasis
Singapore, the only Asian country in the top 10, has maintained its position through strict security measures and high levels of trust in the system. Despite its high military expenditure, the city-state boasts low crime and a peaceful urban environment where walking late at night feels safe. While some social freedoms are limited, events like the Pink Dot pride festival point toward gradual progress and inclusivity. Visitors here enjoy the city's vibrant night scenes, from riverside strolls to late-night street food, all within a calm and orderly atmosphere.