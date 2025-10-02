6 Surprising Places in India Where Ravana Is Still Worshipped as a Deity

Ravana, often portrayed as the antagonist in the Ramayana, is not universally seen as a villain. In several parts of India, he is worshipped as a learned scholar, a great devotee of Lord Shiva, and a symbol of valor. Six unique places, including Bisrakh in Uttar Pradesh, Mandasur in Madhya Pradesh, Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh, Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh, Gadchiroli in Maharashtra, and Jodhpur in Rajasthan, revere him with temples, rituals, and local traditions, showcasing the cultural diversity of India’s mythological interpretations.