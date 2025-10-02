6 Surprising Places in India Where Ravana Is Still Worshipped as a Deity
Ravana, often portrayed as the antagonist in the Ramayana, is not universally seen as a villain. In several parts of India, he is worshipped as a learned scholar, a great devotee of Lord Shiva, and a symbol of valor. Six unique places, including Bisrakh in Uttar Pradesh, Mandasur in Madhya Pradesh, Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh, Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh, Gadchiroli in Maharashtra, and Jodhpur in Rajasthan, revere him with temples, rituals, and local traditions, showcasing the cultural diversity of India’s mythological interpretations.
Dashanan Mandir, Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh
This temple is open only on Dussehra day, when a great scholar is honored through worship. Devotees regard Ravana as a great devotee of Shiva.
Ravana Mandir, Bisrakh, Uttar Pradesh
Bisrakh is considered to be the birthplace of Ravana, and mourning takes place during Navratri. Ravana is worshipped, and no effigies are burnt here.
Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh
The temple at Kakinada celebrates Ravana's devotion to Shiva with a huge mural of a Shivling. The temple gathers devotees to pray to the spiritual memory of Ravana.
Ravangram, Vidisha, Madhya Pradesh
Famed for a ten-footish Ravana idol, Ravangram contains a temple of repute. In local legends, Mandodari, the wife of Ravana, is said to be from this place.
Gadchiroli, Maharashtra
During the tribal festival held in Gadchiroli, the Gond tribal people worship Ravana and his son Meghnad, considering him an ancient, wise leader.
Mandsaur, Madhya Pradesh
It is concerned with the temple wherein Ravana married Mandodari, giving family importance to Ravana, especially when celebrating Dussehra.