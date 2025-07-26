7 Romantic Punjabi Movies to Watch With Your Partner Only
Punjabi cinema is full of heartfelt love stories that are perfect for couples. These films explore everything from intense emotional dramas to soft romances. Here are 10 romantic Punjabi movies to enjoy with your partner:
Qismat (2018)
The chemistry between Sargun Mehta and Ammy Virk is top-tier. It is a deep emotional love story with a bittersweet ending. The heartbreak hits very hard.
Sufna (2020)
It is a gentle romance that slowly builds with each scene. It is perfect for soft, emotional date nights with a pure, dreamy rural love story with soul-touching emotions.
Lover (2022)
It explores heartbreak, obsession, and possessiveness. It is an intense teenage love story with many highs and lows. It is ideal for couples who love dramatic romances.
Qismat 2 (2021)
It talks about second chances, soulmates, and destiny. It is another emotional ride with Ammy and Sargun. It feels poetic and personal, not meant for a group watch.
Jodi (2023)
It is for couples who bond over old-school love and music. It has a retro-style romance rooted in Punjabi music with a heart melting connection between the lead singers.
Main Te Bapu (2022)
It is a sweet love story hidden with emotional layers. You should watch this movie for the unspoken love moments. Though family themed, it has a subtle romance thread.
Ik Kudi Punjab Di (2010)
It explores love that empowers and supports. It is a feminist romantic film with a social message and depth. It is great for couples who enjoy meaningful connections.
Disclaimer
This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.