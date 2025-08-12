Loved The Suspense In Iraivan? Don’t Miss These 7 Telegu Thrillers

If Iraivan had you holding your breath until the credits rolled, these seven Telegu suspense thrillers will deliver the same adrenaline rush- and maybe even more. Each film on this list offers a distinct blend of mystery, tension, and clever storytelling that keeps you guessing till the very end. Whether you enjoy intense police investigations, psychological mind games, or slow burning mysteries that explode in the climax, these thrillers guarantee a gripping watch that will stay with you long after the final frame.