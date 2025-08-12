LIVE TV
  Loved The Suspense In Iraivan? Don't Miss These 7 Telegu Thrillers

Loved The Suspense In Iraivan? Don’t Miss These 7 Telegu Thrillers

If Iraivan had you holding your breath until the credits rolled, these seven Telegu suspense thrillers will deliver the same adrenaline rush- and maybe even more. Each film on this list offers a distinct blend of mystery, tension, and clever storytelling that keeps you guessing till the very end. Whether you enjoy intense police investigations, psychological mind games, or slow burning mysteries that explode in the climax, these thrillers guarantee a gripping watch that will stay with you long after the final frame.

By: Last Updated: August 12, 2025 | 9:32 PM IST
Kshanam kshanam

A gripping thriller about a man who returns to India to help his ex-girlfriend find her missing child. As the search unfolds, shocking secrets and twists keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

Evaru

A police officer investigates a murder case where nothing is as it seems. With each new confession and testimony, the mystery deepens, keeping audiences guessing until the very end. Inspired by true events, this film is a masterclass in suspense and storytelling.

HIT: The First Case

A skilled police officer haunted by his past must investigate the disappearance of a young woman. This intense crime thriller blends psychological depth with nail biting suspense.

Goodachari

A stylish spy thriller about a young RAW recruit framed for crimes he didn't commit. With action, suspense, and patriotic undertones, this film keeps viewers engaged with constant twists and turns.

13B: Fear Has A New Address

A psychological horror-thriller about a family whose new apartment becomes a site of eerie events connected to a mysterious TV serial. This bilingual film will keep you in the edge of your seat.

Awe!

A unique anthology thriller featuring multiple parallel stories that intersect in unexpected ways. This film is a standout in Telegu cinema, blending psychological, philosophical, and mysterious elements.

Anukokunds Oka Roju

A cult suspense thriller about a woman who unknowingly skips a day from her life. As she tried to piece together what happened, the story spirals into a complex web of crime, cults, and deadly secrets.

Disclaimer

The information provided is just for informational and entertainment purposes only. Viewers preference may differ.

