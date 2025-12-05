7 World’s Cheapest Countries To Visit In 2025
Travel in 2025 allows people to explore new cultures and landscapes without spending large amounts of money. Many countries offer low-cost food, stays, transport and experiences that fit almost every budget. Travellers can enjoy beaches, mountains and historic cities while keeping their overall expenses low.
These destinations provide affordable meals, cheap guesthouses and easy local travel, which help visitors plan international trips without financial stress. From Southeast Asia to Europe, several locations offer memorable experiences at pocket-friendly prices. Here is a curated list of the ten cheapest countries to visit in 2025 for cost-conscious travellers looking for value.
Vietnam
Vietnam attracts travellers with its mix of history, culture and natural beauty at very low costs. Street food remains extremely affordable, and budget stays usually range between Rs 800 and Rs 1,500 per night. Travellers explore Ha Long Bay, walk through Hanoi’s Old Quarter and ride motorbikes across the Mekong Delta. Local markets, cafes and historic streets add more value to the trip. With low transport costs and easy access to daily essentials, Vietnam supports long and short holidays without major expenses. The country suits visitors who want adventure, culture and scenic views at budget-friendly prices.
Cambodia
Cambodia offers ancient temples, busy markets and peaceful beaches at extremely affordable rates. Hostels often start around Rs 500, while street food meals cost only a few hundred rupees. Travellers visit Angkor Wat at sunrise, explore markets in Siem Reap and walk through Phnom Penh’s historic locations. Many visitors also travel to Sihanoukville for quiet beaches and coastal activities. Transportation within the country remains inexpensive, making it easy to move between major towns. Cambodia attracts backpackers and solo travellers who seek history, culture and beach experiences without overspending.
Nepal
Nepal remains a favourite among nature lovers and trekking enthusiasts due to its low prices. Budget stays usually range from Rs 800 to Rs 1,500 per night, and local food costs very little. Travellers trek in the Annapurna region, visit temples in Kathmandu and enjoy lakeside views in Pokhara. Short trips and long treks are both affordable because of low transportation and accommodation charges. Nepal’s proximity to India also reduces travel costs for many visitors. The country offers mountain landscapes, spiritual sites and adventure activities at pocket-friendly prices throughout the year.
Indonesia
Indonesia provides beaches, temples and cultural experiences at costs much lower than many Western destinations. Budget hotels and homestays range between Rs 1,000 and Rs 2,500, and local meals remain affordable. Visitors explore Bali’s beaches, snorkel around the Gili Islands and visit famous temples like Tanah Lot and Uluwatu. Internal travel between islands is inexpensive, offering access to multiple locations within a single trip. Indonesia suits travellers who want sun, sea and nature without spending heavily. Its combination of culture, adventure and scenic spots makes it one of the most affordable destinations in Asia.
Laos
Laos remains one of Southeast Asia’s most affordable and less-explored travel destinations. Stays usually cost between Rs 800 and Rs 1,500, and street food is available for very low prices. Travellers cruise along the Mekong River, explore waterfalls near Luang Prabang and visit the Pak Ou Caves. The country’s peaceful environment attracts visitors who prefer quiet landscapes, slow travel and authentic experiences. Transportation remains inexpensive, making it easy to explore towns and natural sites. Laos offers culture, nature and historic charm at a cost that supports long, budget-friendly stays.
Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka offers beaches, wildlife and cultural sites at low travel costs. Budget hotels usually range between Rs 1,000 and Rs 2,500, and local food is both cheap and easily available. Travellers surf at Arugam Bay, explore tea plantations in Nuwara Eliya and visit national parks like Yala for wildlife safaris. Public transport remains inexpensive and supports travel across cities and towns. Sri Lanka attracts visitors who want beaches, scenic views and adventure activities on a budget. Its mix of nature and history makes it one of the most affordable island destinations near India.
Thailand
Thailand stays popular among Indian travellers because of its low prices and diverse experiences. Street food costs only a few hundred rupees, and hostels range between Rs 800 and Rs 1,500. Travellers visit Bangkok’s floating markets, beaches in Krabi and temples in Chiang Mai. Local transport, including buses and tuk-tuks, remains affordable and easily available. Thailand offers nightlife, culture, shopping and adventure at prices that suit most budgets. Its visa options, low-cost flights and well-developed tourism make it a top choice for budget international travel in 2025.
Turkey
Turkey offers a blend of European and Asian charm at surprisingly affordable rates. Boutique hotels cost around Rs 1,500 to Rs 3,000 per night, and local meals are inexpensive. Travellers explore Istanbul’s historic bazaars, visit the Blue Mosque and experience hot air balloon rides in Cappadocia. The country also attracts visitors to Goreme’s landscapes, Pamukkale’s thermal pools and Mediterranean beaches. Domestic transport remains budget-friendly, helping travellers move easily between cities. Turkey suits visitors who want history, scenic views and adventure while keeping overall travel costs moderate.