Eight Iconic BTS Performances Before Their Official Spring Comeback In 2026: In Pics
The global pop phenomena, BTS is back after completing their mandatory military service. The group treated fans with a surprise Weverse live on Monday, 1 July. This was group’s first live together after almost 2 years. The members officially announced their spring Comeback in 2026, followed by a World Tour. The members also shared that they will be touring with the member Kim Seok-jin, who is currently on his first Solo tour titled ‘ Run SeokJin Ep. Tour” to create music for their upcoming album.
While waiting for the full-group comeback of BTS, let’s go through some of the group’s 8 iconic award show performances both in South Korea and on American Music shows.
BTS At MAMA 2018
BTS singlehandedly performed for nearly 40-minute and this performance is often cited as one of their greatest stage. The performance featured intricate solo performances leading into powerful group stages of 'IDOL' and an explosive 'Dionysus' with incredible production, vocals and an iconic dance break.
BTS At Melon Music Awards (MMA) 2019
The group performance was a 37-minute spectacle, more like a mini-concert within an award show, showcasing their growth and diverse discography. The Act performed songs from their Debut Era namely 'Boy In Luv', and solo performance from each member. The other songs includes 'Boy With Luv' , 'Mikrokosmos' and 'Dionysus'.
BTS AT MMA 2020
BTS delivered a dynamic stage blending artistry, power, and emotion with performances of 'Black Swan', 'ON', 'Life Goes On' and 'Dynamite'. The set showcased their versatility, from intricate choreography to heartfelt moments. A high-energy dance break in "Dynamite" added a thrilling finale with Michael Jackson-inspired flair.
BTS Debut At America Music Awards 2017
This marked BTS’s unforgettable U.S. television debut, where they introduced themselves to millions of American viewers. With their vibrant energy, flawless choreography, and the addictive track 'DNA,' they instantly captured hearts — making it a huge stepping stone in their global journey.
BTS At Billboard Music Awards (BBMAs) 2018
BTS made history as the first K-pop group to perform at the Billboard Music Awards with their live debut of 'Fake Love'. Their intense choreography and stage presence captivated the audience, and they also took home the Top Social Artist award for the second year in a row.
BTS At Billboard Music Awards (BBMAs) 2019
At the 2019 BBMAs, BTS delivered the global debut of 'Boy With Luv' with Halsey, marking their first live collaboration with Western artist Halsey on a major U.S. stage. The bright, energetic performance highlighted their chemistry and further cemented their global success.
BTS At Grammy Awards 2020
BTS made history at the 2020 Grammy Awards as the first South Korean act to perform on the Grammy stage. They joined Lil Nas X for his 'Old Town Road All-Stars' set, with RM featuring in the 'Seoul Town Road' remix — a key milestone in their global journey.
BTS At Billboard Music Awards (BBMAs) 2020
At the 2020 BBMAs, BTS performed their Billboard Hot 100-topping hit 'Dynamite' virtually from Incheon Airport, South Korea. Dressed in stylish burgundy suits, they delivered a vibrant, high-energy performance, celebrating their historic success while also winning Top Social Artist for the fourth year in a row.
BTS At Grammy Awards 2022
BTS’s world premiere of 'Butter' created a global buzz with its sleek, playful performance. Their smooth moves and charm perfectly reflected the song’s energy, cementing their reputation as global pop icons.