Eight Iconic BTS Performances Before Their Official Spring Comeback In 2026: In Pics

The global pop phenomena, BTS is back after completing their mandatory military service. The group treated fans with a surprise Weverse live on Monday, 1 July. This was group’s first live together after almost 2 years. The members officially announced their spring Comeback in 2026, followed by a World Tour. The members also shared that they will be touring with the member Kim Seok-jin, who is currently on his first Solo tour titled ‘ Run SeokJin Ep. Tour” to create music for their upcoming album.

While waiting for the full-group comeback of BTS, let’s go through some of the group’s 8 iconic award show performances both in South Korea and on American Music shows.