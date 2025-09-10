LIVE TV
  • Apple New Launch iPhone 17 Pro & iPhone 17 Pro Max: Price In India, Display, Battery, Camera & Much More

Apple New Launch iPhone 17 Pro & iPhone 17 Pro Max: Price In India, Display, Battery, Camera & Much More

Apple has finally launched its iPhone 17 series during its ‘Awe Dropping Event’ in Cupertino, California. Users main focus was on the iPhone Air, but the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max also came with significant updates. iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max deliver Apple’s best-ever performance and an enormous leap in battery life. Take a look at their key features from iPhone 17 Pro & iPhone 17 Pro Max price in India to battery life. 

By: Last Updated: September 10, 2025 | 11:55 AM IST
iPhone 17 Pro & iPhone 17 Pro Max: Battery
1/5

iPhone 17 Pro & iPhone 17 Pro Max: Battery

iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max feature an aluminum unibody, which creates space for a larger battery, and with the efficiency of A19 Pro and advanced power management of iOS 26, iPhone 17 Pro Max offers the best battery life ever in an iPhone. Both iPhone models can charge 50 percent in 20 minutes with a high-wattage USB-C.

iPhone 17 Pro & iPhone 17 Pro Max: Display
2/5

iPhone 17 Pro & iPhone 17 Pro Max: Display

iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are available in 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch sizes. Both models have a new Apple coating for 3x better scratch resistance and improved anti-reflection to reduce glare.

iPhone 17 Pro & iPhone 17 Pro Max: Camera
3/5

iPhone 17 Pro & iPhone 17 Pro Max: Camera

iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max features best camera system ever with higher-resolution sensors front and back. Three 48MP Fusion cameras capture sharper and more detailed images. iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max introduce a brand-new Center Stage front camera that advances the photo and video experience.

iPhone 17 Pro & iPhone 17 Pro Max: Price in India
4/5

iPhone 17 Pro & iPhone 17 Pro Max: Price in India

Apple has officially revealed the pricing for its latest iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max launch. The iPhone 17 Pro will be available starting at Rs 1,34,900, while the iPhone 17 Pro Max will be available at Rs 1,49,900.

iPhone 17 Pro & iPhone 17 Pro Max: Pre-order Date & Availability in India
5/5

iPhone 17 Pro & iPhone 17 Pro Max: Pre-order Date & Availability in India

iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max will be available for pre-orders from September 12, 2025. Customers will be able to purchase both the models from September 19, 2025.

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

