Bigg Boss Complete Winners List: Every Champion From Season 1 to 19
Bigg Boss Season 19 recently concluded with high excitement surrounding the top five contestants—Amaal Malik, Farrhana Bhatt, Pranit More, Tanya Mittal, and Gaurav Khanna. As we celebrate Gaurav’s victory, let’s look back at the iconic past winners who have shaped the legacy of Bigg Boss over the years.
Rahul Roy
Rahul Roy: The Aashiqui actor became the first-ever winner of Bigg Boss, taking home the prize money of Rs 1 crore.
Ashutosh Kaushik
Ashutosh Kaushik: In 2008, during Season 2 hosted by Shilpa Shetty, reality TV star Ashutosh Kaushik emerged as the winner.
Vindu Dara Singh
Vindu Dara Singh: Vindu Dara Singh lifted the Bigg Boss Season 3 trophy, defeating runner-up Praveen Bhanushali in 2009.
Shweta Tiwari
Shweta Tiwari: In Season 4 (2010), Shweta Tiwari lifted the Bigg Boss trophy and became the first major female television star to secure this prestigious title.
Juhi Parmar
Juhi Parmar: Actress Juhi Parmar, best known for 'Kumkum - Ek Pyaar Sa Bandhan,' was crowned the Season 5 winner.
Urvashi Dholakia
Urvashi Dholakia: Urvashi Dholakia, known for her role as Komolika, won Season 6, defeating Imam Siddique.
Gauahar Khan
Gauahar Khan: A strong and strategic contestant, Gauahar Khan claimed the Season 7 trophy by defeating Tanishaa Mukerji.
Gautam Gulati
Gautam Gulati: Gautam Gulati dominated Season 8 with his immense strategic gameplay and high level of confidence.
Prince Narula
Prince Narula: Season 9 belonged to Prince Narula, who lifted the trophy while congratulating runner up Rishabh Sinha.
Manveer Gurjar
Manveer Gurjar: In Season 10, Manveer became popular for rustic personality that showed that even a common man can become the winner.
Shilpa Shinde
Shilpa Shinde: Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai fame actress Shilpa Shinde was the winner of Season 11. She won the audience's heart with her emotional resilience, caring attitude, and cooking for housemates.
Dipika Kakar
Dipika Kakar: Known for her humble nature and strong bonds in the house, Dipika Kakar became the winner of Season 12.
Sidharth Shukla
Sidharth Shukla: The Balika Vadhu fame actor Sidharth Shukla won season 13 despite tough competition.
Rubina Dilaik
Rubina Dilaik: Season 14 crowned television actress Rubina Dilaik, who is known for her Choti Bahu role.
Tejasswi Prakash
Tejasswi Prakash: The charismatic actress Tejasswi Prakash secured the Bigg Boss 15 title, beating Pratik Sehajpal.
MC Stan
MC Stan: In 2023, rapper MC Stan won Season 16, marking a major cultural shift as music and social media personalities gained prominence.
Munawar Faruqui
Munawar Faruqui: The comedian secured the title in Bigg Boss Season 17, defeating Abhishek Kumar.
Karan Veer Mehra
Karan Veer Mehra: Television actor Karan Veer Mehra won the Bigg Boss Season 18 trophy in January 2025.
Gaurav Khanna
Gaurav Khanna: Most recently, Gaurav Khanna lifted the Bigg Boss 19 trophy, defeating Farrhana. He also won Rs 50 lakh.
