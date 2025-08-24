Bigg Boss Season 19: Past Wildcard Entries That Shook The House
Bigg Boss has given us some wild card entries that are literally wild. Those who shake up the house, bring conflicts and become the best sources of entertainment, mostly enter in wildcard. They give fans unforgettable moments. Before you watch the new season, take a look at some iconic wildcard entries to set your expectations for the new season!
Poonam Pandey
She is known for her bold persona. She brought high drama and controversies to the show. She grabbed attention with her fearless attitude.
Devoleena Bhattacharjee
She is famous for her role in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. She brought a strong personality to the house. She created interesting conflicts in the show.
Rakhi Sawant
She is known for her fiery attitude and dramatic entries. She is the center of attention wherever she goes.
Rashmi Desai
She is popular for her TV serial appearances. She brought fresh energy to the house dynamics. She shook up some existing relationships.
Imam Siddiqui
Imam entered the house to shake up the existing contestants. His memorable lines became viral among fans. He created fresh entertainment for his audience.
Priya Malik
Priya is outspoken and confident, giving a tough competition to the other contestants. She created entertainment and many memorable moments in the show.
Disclaimer
This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.