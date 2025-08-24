LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Bigg Boss Season 19: Past Wildcard Entries That Shook The House

Bigg Boss Season 19: Past Wildcard Entries That Shook The House

Bigg Boss has given us some wild card entries that are literally wild. Those who shake up the house, bring conflicts and become the best sources of entertainment, mostly enter in wildcard. They give fans unforgettable moments. Before you watch the new season, take a look at some iconic wildcard entries to set your expectations for the new season!

By: Last Updated: August 24, 2025 | 12:23 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Bigg Boss Season 19: Past Wildcard Entries That Shook The House - Photo Gallery
1/7

Poonam Pandey

She is known for her bold persona. She brought high drama and controversies to the show. She grabbed attention with her fearless attitude.

Bigg Boss Season 19: Past Wildcard Entries That Shook The House - Photo Gallery
2/7

Devoleena Bhattacharjee

She is famous for her role in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. She brought a strong personality to the house. She created interesting conflicts in the show.

Bigg Boss Season 19: Past Wildcard Entries That Shook The House - Photo Gallery
3/7

Rakhi Sawant

She is known for her fiery attitude and dramatic entries. She is the center of attention wherever she goes.

Bigg Boss Season 19: Past Wildcard Entries That Shook The House - Photo Gallery
4/7

Rashmi Desai

She is popular for her TV serial appearances. She brought fresh energy to the house dynamics. She shook up some existing relationships.

Bigg Boss Season 19: Past Wildcard Entries That Shook The House - Photo Gallery
5/7

Imam Siddiqui

Imam entered the house to shake up the existing contestants. His memorable lines became viral among fans. He created fresh entertainment for his audience.

Bigg Boss Season 19: Past Wildcard Entries That Shook The House - Photo Gallery
6/7

Priya Malik

Priya is outspoken and confident, giving a tough competition to the other contestants. She created entertainment and many memorable moments in the show.

Bigg Boss Season 19: Past Wildcard Entries That Shook The House - Photo Gallery
7/7

Disclaimer

This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.

Tags:

Bigg Boss Season 19: Past Wildcard Entries That Shook The House - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Bigg Boss Season 19: Past Wildcard Entries That Shook The House - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Bigg Boss Season 19: Past Wildcard Entries That Shook The House - Photo Gallery
Bigg Boss Season 19: Past Wildcard Entries That Shook The House - Photo Gallery
Bigg Boss Season 19: Past Wildcard Entries That Shook The House - Photo Gallery
Bigg Boss Season 19: Past Wildcard Entries That Shook The House - Photo Gallery

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?