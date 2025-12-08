Blue Lake Travel Guide: The Peaceful ‘Hidden Gem’ Paradise Every Traveller Should Visit

Blue Lake: Nako Lake in Himachal Pradesh is known as the Blue Lake because of its crystal clear deep blue water that shines brightly under sunlight. It is Located at a high altitude in the Kinnaur district, it is surrounded by willow and poplar trees that make the blue colour look even richer. Its peaceful setting, untouched natural beauty and mirror like reflections make it one of the most beautiful lakes in the Himalayas.