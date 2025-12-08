LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Asteroid Birch by Romeo Lane Dileep Bengaluru airport delays asim munir Bankim Chandra Chatterjee Cambodia border conflict Asteroid Birch by Romeo Lane Dileep Bengaluru airport delays asim munir Bankim Chandra Chatterjee Cambodia border conflict Asteroid Birch by Romeo Lane Dileep Bengaluru airport delays asim munir Bankim Chandra Chatterjee Cambodia border conflict Asteroid Birch by Romeo Lane Dileep Bengaluru airport delays asim munir Bankim Chandra Chatterjee Cambodia border conflict
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Asteroid Birch by Romeo Lane Dileep Bengaluru airport delays asim munir Bankim Chandra Chatterjee Cambodia border conflict Asteroid Birch by Romeo Lane Dileep Bengaluru airport delays asim munir Bankim Chandra Chatterjee Cambodia border conflict Asteroid Birch by Romeo Lane Dileep Bengaluru airport delays asim munir Bankim Chandra Chatterjee Cambodia border conflict Asteroid Birch by Romeo Lane Dileep Bengaluru airport delays asim munir Bankim Chandra Chatterjee Cambodia border conflict
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Blue Lake Travel Guide: The Peaceful ‘Hidden Gem’ Paradise Every Traveller Should Visit

Blue Lake Travel Guide: The Peaceful ‘Hidden Gem’ Paradise Every Traveller Should Visit

Blue Lake: Nako Lake in Himachal Pradesh is known as the Blue Lake because of its crystal clear deep blue water that shines brightly under sunlight. It is Located at a high altitude in the Kinnaur district, it is surrounded by willow and poplar trees that make the blue colour look even richer. Its peaceful setting, untouched natural beauty and mirror like reflections make it one of the most beautiful lakes in the Himalayas.

By: Harshita Gothi Last Updated: December 8, 2025 | 12:12 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Why Is It Called the Blue Lake?
1/6

Why Is It Called the Blue Lake?

Nako Lake is known for its bright blue colour, which stays visible in every season. Its clean glacial water, fresh mountain air and high altitude create perfect conditions that make the lake look deeply blue. Many visitors call it a natural mirror because the mountains, monasteries and trees reflect clearly on its calm surface.

Location of the Blue Lake
2/6

Location of the Blue Lake

The Blue Lake is situated in Nako village close to the Indo Tibetan border. The area is famous for its striking landscapes old monasteries and strong Tibetan style culture. Since the lake is on the popular Spiti Valley route it draws travellers photographers and nature lovers all year round.

Popular for Boating and Kayaking

You can take a slow boat ride on the calm water. Kayaking lets you move around the lake more freely. It is a fun and refreshing experience for all ages.

A Great Place for Bird Watching
4/6

A Great Place for Bird Watching

Many Himalayan birds can be seen around the lake. Early mornings are the best time to spot them. Bird lovers enjoy the peaceful sounds and views.

Known for Its Nine Corners
5/6

Known for Its Nine Corners

Naukuchiatal has nine natural bends or corners. Each corner shows a different angle of the lake. Local people say it is lucky if you can see all nine from one place.

Perfect for Taking Photos
6/6

Perfect for Taking Photos

The blue water looks amazing in pictures. Sunrise and sunset make the colours stronger. Many travellers love capturing the calm morning mist.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS