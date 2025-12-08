Blue Lake Travel Guide: The Peaceful ‘Hidden Gem’ Paradise Every Traveller Should Visit
Blue Lake: Nako Lake in Himachal Pradesh is known as the Blue Lake because of its crystal clear deep blue water that shines brightly under sunlight. It is Located at a high altitude in the Kinnaur district, it is surrounded by willow and poplar trees that make the blue colour look even richer. Its peaceful setting, untouched natural beauty and mirror like reflections make it one of the most beautiful lakes in the Himalayas.
Why Is It Called the Blue Lake?
Nako Lake is known for its bright blue colour, which stays visible in every season. Its clean glacial water, fresh mountain air and high altitude create perfect conditions that make the lake look deeply blue. Many visitors call it a natural mirror because the mountains, monasteries and trees reflect clearly on its calm surface.
Location of the Blue Lake
The Blue Lake is situated in Nako village close to the Indo Tibetan border. The area is famous for its striking landscapes old monasteries and strong Tibetan style culture. Since the lake is on the popular Spiti Valley route it draws travellers photographers and nature lovers all year round.
Popular for Boating and Kayaking
You can take a slow boat ride on the calm water. Kayaking lets you move around the lake more freely. It is a fun and refreshing experience for all ages.
A Great Place for Bird Watching
Many Himalayan birds can be seen around the lake. Early mornings are the best time to spot them. Bird lovers enjoy the peaceful sounds and views.
Known for Its Nine Corners
Naukuchiatal has nine natural bends or corners. Each corner shows a different angle of the lake. Local people say it is lucky if you can see all nine from one place.
Perfect for Taking Photos
The blue water looks amazing in pictures. Sunrise and sunset make the colours stronger. Many travellers love capturing the calm morning mist.