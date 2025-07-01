Live Tv
Bollywood Blushes: 7 Unforgettable On-Screen & Off-Screen embarrassing Moments

Bollywood isn’t just about glitz and glamour—it also has its fair share of embarrassing and awkward moments, many of which are caught on camera or revealed in candid interviews. From wardrobe malfunctions and uncomfortable public encounters to awkward interview responses and accidental slip-ups, celebrities often find themselves in the spotlight for reasons they didn’t anticipate. In addition, personal controversies and bold statements sometimes spark public backlash, adding to the challenges of living in the limelight.

By: Atul Saini Last Updated: July 1, 2025 | 1:05 PM IST
Bollywood Blushes: 7 Unforgettable On-Screen & Off-Screen embarrassing Moments - Gallery Image
1/7

Janhvi Kapoor’s Dazzling Pink Dress Sparks Buzz Amid Wardrobe Slip

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor stuns in a sparkling pink backless dress as she poses confidently for the paparazzi despite a minor wardrobe mishap, showcasing her grace and confidence.

Bollywood Blushes: 7 Unforgettable On-Screen & Off-Screen embarrassing Moments - Gallery Image
2/7

Deepika Padukone’s Graceful Recovery After Red Carpet Wardrobe Malfunction at Waves 2025

Actress Deepika Padukone was caught in a breezy moment at the Waves 2025 event, where her dress shifted due to strong winds. She handled the wardrobe malfunction with elegance, adjusting her outfit calmly while continuing to pose for cameras.

Bollywood Blushes: 7 Unforgettable On-Screen & Off-Screen embarrassing Moments - Gallery Image
3/7

Sonam Kapoor’s Fashion Slip and Public Controversies: A Look at Her Most Talked-About Moments

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja faced a brief wardrobe glitch during a fashion show appearance. Dressed in a bold designer outfit, the actress adjusted her look with composure while continuing to pose gracefully for the cameras.

Bollywood Blushes: 7 Unforgettable On-Screen & Off-Screen embarrassing Moments - Gallery Image
4/7

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Awkward Celebrity Encounters and Viral Moments

Kareena Kapoor Khan, dressed in an elegant ensemble, was caught in a candid moment reacting to an overly excited Ranveer Singh. The unexpected interaction drew attention online, highlighting Kareena’s grace in awkward celebrity encounters.

Bollywood Blushes: 7 Unforgettable On-Screen & Off-Screen embarrassing Moments - Gallery Image
5/7

Disha Patani’s Viral Wardrobe Malfunctions and Public Paparazzi Encounters

Bollywood actress Disha Patani handles a minor wardrobe mishap at a promotional event with calm and confidence. Known for her bold style, the actress gracefully adjusted her outfit while posing for cameras, turning an awkward moment into one of poise.

Bollywood Blushes: 7 Unforgettable On-Screen & Off-Screen embarrassing Moments - Gallery Image
6/7

Nora Fatehi’s Journey: From Wardrobe Malfunctions to Breaking Barriers in Bollywood

During a high-energy dance performance, Nora Fatehi experienced a wardrobe malfunction when her dress flew up unexpectedly, revealing her undergarments. She gracefully continued performing, earning admiration for her professionalism and poise.

Bollywood Blushes: 7 Unforgettable On-Screen & Off-Screen embarrassing Moments - Gallery Image
7/7

Divya Divas in Black: From Divya Agarwal to Divya Bharti, Glamour in Every Shade

A collection of Bollywood and South Indian actresses named Divya—Divya Agarwal, Sri Divya, Divya Khosla Kumar, and late actress Divya Bharti—seen flaunting stunning black outfits that highlight their unique fashion sensibilities and timeless elegance.

Bollywood Blushes: 7 Unforgettable On-Screen & Off-Screen embarrassing Moments - Gallery Image

