7 K Dramas That Are Still Trending Worldwide in 2025

Even in 2025, certain K-dramas continue to dominate online feeds, resonating deeply with global audiences. Their lasting popularity comes from powerful storytelling, relatable themes, and visually stunning production. Their ability to connect with viewers emotionally and socially ensures that they stay relevant long after their original release, proving the global influence of K-dramas in shaping modern entertainment.

By: Last Updated: July 30, 2025 | 5:16 PM IST
Crash Landing on you

This timeless love story continues to dominate feeds with fan edits, memes, and iconic quotes. Its mix of forbidden romance and heartfelt moments has made it a still trending drama.

Itaewon class

This drama still inspires hustle culture across social media. Fans revisit clips and powerful speeches, making it a consistent fixture in emotional reels.

Extraordinary attorney woo

This heartfelt legal drama continued to trend due to its meaningful storytelling and impactful character development.

Vincenzo

Witty, stylish, and dark comedic, this mafia meets law twist keeps audiences engaged with sharp dialogue and standout scenes. This show still floods fan pages and k-drama forums.

Twenty-five Twenty-one

This drama set against a backdrop of youth, dreams, and heartbreak, maintains emotional relevance in 2025. Its storyline and vintage aesthetic continue to fuel gaj theories.

The glory

Dark, gripping, and intense, this revenge thriller remains a favorite for those who love deep psychological drama

Moving

Blending supernatural elements with touching family stories, this genre defying drama is still fresh on timelines thanks to its top tier visuals. It redefined what superhero storytelling looks like in K-dramas.

Disclaimer

This content is based on publicly trending shows as of 2025, viewer preferences and popularity may vary regionally.

