  From Realme P4x To Vivo T4 lite Here Are The Best Gaming Smartphone Under Rs 15,000 I In Pics

From Realme P4x To Vivo T4 lite Here Are The Best Gaming Smartphone Under Rs 15,000 I In Pics

Smartphone are now not just limited to watching YouTube videos or scrolling social media. People now purchase phones for game play and streaming, which requires a powerful processor. Here is a tailored list of the best gaming smartphone just under Rs 15,000 

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Teaser Hints At Low Light Video, Jaw-Dropping Zoom, Check Insane Features Here Ahead Of The Launch Date

Published By: Published: February 7, 2026 16:49:08 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Realme P4x – Rs 14,199 , credit: Amazon
1/5

Realme P4x – Rs 14,199

The Realme P4x is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra chipset and it runs on Realme UI 6.0. The device is equipped with a Mali-G615 MC3 GPU and a Cortex-A55 CPU. The device features a 6.72-inch IPS LCD display with a refresh rate of 144Hz. The device is packed with a 7,000mAh with 45W wired fast charging support.

IQOO Z10x – Rs 14,998 , Amazon
2/5

IQOO Z10x – Rs 14,998

The device is powered by a Dimensity 7300 processor. The device runs on Funtouch 15 and has an MC2 GPU with a Cortex-A55 CPU. It features a 6.72-inch IPS LCD display with a refresh rate of 120Hz.

Motorola G67 Power – Rs 14,299 , credit: Amazon
3/5

Motorola G67 Power – Rs 14,299

The Motorola G67 Power features a 6.7-inch IPS LCD display with a 120Hz of refresh rate and peak brightness of 1050 nits. The device is powered by a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor and an Adreno 710 GPU with a cortex A55 CPU. The device is packed with a 7,000mAh battery supported by 30W wired charging.

Vivo T4 lite – Rs 11,999, credit: Amazon
4/5

Vivo T4 lite – Rs 11,999

The device features a 6.74-inch IPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate, and it is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor. The phone runs on Funtouch 15 and it has a Mali-G57 MC2 GPU and a Cortex-A55 CPU with a 6000mAh battery.

Redmi Note 14 SE – Rs 14,999, credit: Amazon
5/5

Redmi Note 14 SE – Rs 14,999

The phone features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of a 120Hz and a peak brightness of 2100 and it is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra chipset. The device runs on HyperOS, with an IMG BXM-8-256 GPU and a cortex-A55 CPU. The device is packed with a 5,110 mAh battery supported by 45W wired fast charging.

