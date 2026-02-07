From Realme P4x To Vivo T4 lite Here Are The Best Gaming Smartphone Under Rs 15,000 I In Pics

Redmi Note 14 SE – Rs 14,999

The phone features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of a 120Hz and a peak brightness of 2100 and it is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra chipset. The device runs on HyperOS, with an IMG BXM-8-256 GPU and a cortex-A55 CPU. The device is packed with a 5,110 mAh battery supported by 45W wired fast charging.