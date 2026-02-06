LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Teaser Hints At Low Light Video, Jaw-Dropping Zoom, Check Insane Features Here Ahead Of The Launch Date

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S26 series on 25 February 2026, teasing major camera upgrades. Early videos highlight improved zoom and AI-enhanced low-light photo and video performance as key features.

Samsung Galaxy S26 teaser out
Samsung Galaxy S26 teaser out

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: February 6, 2026 17:00:20 IST

South Korean smartphone giant Samsung is likely to launch its next flagship smartphone series, the Samsung Galaxy S26 lineup on 25th February 2026. Prior to launching the company has posted a short teaser which indicates the camera related updates and highlights enhanced lowlight video performance and zooming capabilities of the upcoming flagship series. 

Samsung Galaxy S26 series camera 

As per the first teaser of the phone, the company portrays the improved zoom performance capabilities of the Galaxy S26 series. The released video shows someone zooming in on a pet dog sitting inside a car well beyond 5x or 10x zoom, which hints at improved camera zoom. However, the video also notes that this simulated picture has an AI-generated background. It also signals the sharper and clearer video recording abilities of the phone. 

The next video portrays a music performer or DJ performing under low light with camera brightness and the scene and restoring colour. This may indicate updates to Samsung’s low light camera setup which combines hardware and software to capture improved photos and videos with better contrast and colours in dark places. 

The last video shared by the company also hints at improved low light video capture abilities of the lineup, as it reflects a woman twirling fireworks at night. The teaser states, “It looks dark, it films bright” in the description. The important thing to note that like all the zoom video recording teasers shown by the company, this could also be AI-assisted, with an important update to the company’s ‘Nightography’ feature, which let the phone to generate attractive photos and videos in low light. 

The company has not shared launch dates or full specifications for the Galaxy S26 series until now. These teaser video signals that the camera performance will remain a major highlight of the lineup. 

First published on: Feb 6, 2026 5:00 PM IST
