Realme P4 Power Review: Is The 10,001mAh Battery Really Worth It ? Outstanding Performace, Amazing Display And Instagramable Camera—Check Detailed Review Before Purchasing

Realme has recently launched its new P series phone P4 Power. The device is first in India to carry massive 10,001mAh battery which last for approximately two days, this kind of huge battery is usually expected from a power bank.

The device grabbed all the attention since the announcement mainly because of its massive battery. This figure stands out even more at a time where 7,000mAh battery is considered huge, but the main question that arrives here is how much real-world usage this huge battery can deliver. 10,001mAh Battery Review

The device comfortably lasted for two full days without putting it on charger. The phone was on 5G for most of the time, the Always-On Display was enabled, the screen stayed active for long periods with highest refresh rate, and the phone was heavily for streaming music and shows, and it downloaded around 40GB of game data.

The battery is supported by 80W wired fast charging which takes around 80 minutes to get fully charged, which is decent considering battery size. Realme P4 Power Design

In terms of design the phone is quite similar like Realme GT. The phone is available in three shades that is TransOrange, TransSilver, and TransBlue despite of having a huge battery the phones weighs 219g which is same as most of the phone in the segment. The phone features IP66, IP68, and IP69 certification for resistance against dust and water. Realme P4 Power Display

The device features a 6.8-inch 1.5K AMOLED HyperGlow 4D Curve+ display with a refresh. rate of a 144Hz refresh rate. The display of the device is truly pleasing; it delivers a sharp, smooth, and fluid experience through which colours look vibrant and punchy while consuming content on YouTube or Netflix or playing heavy games.

Realme P4 Power Performance

The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra chipset paired with HyperVision+ AI chip. In real world day to day use the phone to handle the tasks smoothly. In terms of gaming, the phone maintained a decent average FPS in heavy games such as BGMI and COD Mobile.

Realme P4 Power Camera Review

The phone features a dual camera setup on the rear panel which includes a primary sensor of 50MP with OIS and an 8MP ultra-wide sensor. On the front, it has a 16MP camera for selfie and video calling. The camera comes with many modes and AI powered tools consisting of AI landscape and street modes, and editing features such as AI Edit Genie 2.0 AI LightMe, and AI StyleMe.

Talking about daily use, the phone gives a decent experience overall, with post-processing playing a key role in shaping the final images. The images captured by the newly launched device look good for social media posts and everyday use. The camera is similar to most of the cameras offered these days.


