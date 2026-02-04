LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > When Is Motorola Razr 70 Making A Global Debut? Smartphone Spotted On UAE Regulatory Site, Check Launch Date Here

When Is Motorola Razr 70 Making A Global Debut? Smartphone Spotted On UAE Regulatory Site, Check Launch Date Here

Motorola Razr 70 series has received UAE regulatory approval, hinting at an imminent global launch, including India, though official details are yet to be confirmed.

Motorola Razr 70 to debut soon, credit:X
Motorola Razr 70 to debut soon, credit:X

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: February 4, 2026 17:18:23 IST

When Is Motorola Razr 70 Making A Global Debut? Smartphone Spotted On UAE Regulatory Site, Check Launch Date Here

Smartphone manufacturing company Motorola is gearing up to introduce the successor of its Razr 60 series by introducing the Razr 70 series; the phone is expected to launch soon. However, the company has not confirmed anything regarding the phone yet.  

The phone has now reportedly received regulatory approval in UAE, indicating that it can be launched soon globally. The device is spotted on the TDRA certification database.  

According to a screenshot of the UAE’s Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) which is getting viral online, confirms that the Motorola Razr 70 has now been certified for sale in the country with the model number XT2657-8. The reports also suggests that the flip phone could be launched by the brand in global market soon including India. 

According to a media report the Motorola Edge 70 Fusion, Motorola Razr 70 Ultra, Moto G17, Moto G67, and Moto G77, with the model numbers XT2605-2, XT2623-3, XT2655-1, XT2621-2, and XT2621-4 respectively have been spotted on the same regulatory website which means that the both Motorola Razr 70 phones could launch together in the coming months. 

However, these listings do not reveal any other details about these smartphones, consisting of their potential specifications and price. The upcoming lineup may offer a few upgrades over its predecessor in the hardware department consisting of enhancement in performance and camera sensor.  

As per the previous release patterns the Razr can also be renamed ad Motorola Razr 2026 in US 

The device can be a big launch of the year in the samrtphone industry. Apart from Motorola Razr 70 lineup iPhone fold is another most anticipated device expected to launch ths year. The iPhone Fold will be a big upgradation for the company in terms of design and features

First published on: Feb 4, 2026 5:18 PM IST
