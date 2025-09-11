From Gehraiyaan to Murder: Bollywood Heroines Who Delivered The Boldest Kisses and Bedroom Scenes
Bollywood has moved far beyond subtle romantic gestures, embracing steamy kissing scenes and intense bedroom moments that reflect modern relationships and evolving storytelling. These bold sequences challenge societal norms, bring realism to the screen, and showcase the growing acceptance of sensuality in cinema. With the rise of OTT platforms and progressive narratives, Bollywood continues to push boundaries, blending passion with art while redefining how intimacy is portrayed on-screen.
Deepika Padukone- Bold Passion in Gehraiyaan
Deepika Padukone shocked audiences with her intimate kissing and bedroom scenes opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi in Gehraiyaan. The film explored modern relationships with raw honesty, and Deepika’s uninhibited performance became a talking point, setting a new benchmark for sensual storytelling in Bollywood.
Kareena Kapoor Khan- Steamy Chemistry in Kurbaan
Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s fiery bedroom scene in Kurbaan stirred massive controversy when the film was released. The sequence showcased intense passion while complementing the movie’s thrilling storyline, proving that Kareena could handle bold roles with unmatched grace.
Bipasha Basu- Sizzling Intimacy in Jism
Bipasha Basu’s sensual scenes with John Abraham in Jism were groundbreaking for their time. The film introduced a level of raw passion rarely seen in Bollywood back then, and Bipasha’s performance became iconic, making her one of the boldest actresses of her era.
Priyanka Chopra- Fiery Romance in Aitraaz
In Aitraaz, Priyanka Chopra portrayed a powerful, seductive character with daring boldness. Her intense romantic scenes with Akshay Kumar weren’t just provocative but essential to the film’s plot, highlighting themes of desire, power, and manipulation.
Jacqueline Fernandez- Bold OTT Debut in Mrs. Serial Killer
Jacqueline Fernandez embraced her boldest role on an OTT platform with Mrs. Serial Killer. The film included explicit and daring sequences, giving her the chance to explore raw, unfiltered storytelling unrestricted by traditional censorship.
Kiara Advani- Viral Sensation With Lust Stories
Kiara Advani’s unforgettable scene in Lust Stories became one of the most talked-about moments in Bollywood. The film’s narrative pushed boundaries by openly addressing women’s desires and independence, with Kiara delivering a performance that sparked countless discussions.
Mallika Sherawat- Pioneering Boldness in Murder
Mallika Sherawat took Bollywood by storm with her steamy chemistry opposite Emraan Hashmi in Murder. The intense kissing and bedroom scenes were revolutionary at the time, helping to normalize bold expressions of romance on the big screen.
