  • Navya Nair Birthday Special: From Nandanam to Saira, Roles That Made Her a Legend

On Navya Nair’s birthday, we celebrate her powerful performances from Nandanam to Oruthee, portraying layered, emotional, and inspiring female characters that established her as one of South India’s finest actresses.

Nandanam (2002) Balamani
Nandanam (2002) Balamani

Balamani's innocent and naive housemaid performance won the outstanding Kerala State Film Award and increased her popularity.

Saira (2005) Saira
Saira (2005) Saira

Navya played a journalist with well-intentioned determination that she used to increase her own bar for the extremes of emotionally raw performances she has developed a reputation for since.

Kanne Madanguka (2005) Kocharlakshmi
Kanne Madanguka (2005) Kocharlakshmi

Navya's multi-dimensional performance as Kocharlakshmi, a mother in distress, captured the experience itself to elicit genuine emotion and the ultimate reality of motherhood itself.

Drishya (2014) Seetha
Drishya (2014) Seetha

She reprised Seetha in both Drishya films in Kannada, again with deep warmth and presence.

Oruthee (2022) Radhamani
Oruthee (2022) Radhamani

In Oruthee, she played a brave ticket conductor who faces social inequities and return to Malayalam films after a long absence.

Sila Nerangalil (2008) Anjali
Sila Nerangalil (2008) Anjali

Her performance in Tamil as Anjali in Sila Nerangalil received acclaim for its subtle performance style and authoritative prescience.

Disclaimer
Disclaimer

This gallery is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. All film details, character analyses, and opinions are based on publicly available information and critical interpretations of Navya Nair’s performances.

