  • Lalu Yadav’s Daughter Rohini Acharya Net Worth: Complete Breakdown of Family Assets and Wealth

Lalu Yadav's Daughter Rohini Acharya Net Worth: Complete Breakdown of Family Assets and Wealth

As per affidavit, Rohini Acharya and husband Samresh Singh together declared assets exceeding ₹35 crore, including substantial movable, immovable properties, cash, and jewellery.

By: Last Updated: November 15, 2025 | 4:21 PM IST
Rohini Acharya Net Worth
1/5

Rohini Acharya Net Worth

The amount of money Rohini Acharya has declared as her net worth is ₹15.82 crore, which also includes movable assets of ₹2.99 crore which are considerably significant.

Rohini’s Immovable Assets
2/5

Rohini’s Immovable Assets

Her properties that cannot be moved are worth ₹12.82 crore, in addition to which she has ₹20 lakh in cash and a collection of valuable jewellery.

Husband Samresh Singh Net Worth
3/5

Husband Samresh Singh Net Worth

Samresh Singh's net worth is ₹19.86 crore, which is the sum of his declared movable and immovable financial assets along with some others that are not disclosed.

Husband’s Asset Details
4/5

Husband’s Asset Details

He has ₹6.92 crore worth of movable assets, ₹12.94 crore worth of immovable properties, and ₹10 lakh in cash that he has made known to others.

Combined Family Net Worth
5/5

Combined Family Net Worth

Their joint net worth is more than ₹35 crore, which is also the case due to the rental income that they receive and the vehicle that they have abroad.

