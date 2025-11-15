Lalu Yadav’s Daughter Rohini Acharya Net Worth: Complete Breakdown of Family Assets and Wealth
As per affidavit, Rohini Acharya and husband Samresh Singh together declared assets exceeding ₹35 crore, including substantial movable, immovable properties, cash, and jewellery.
Rohini Acharya Net Worth
The amount of money Rohini Acharya has declared as her net worth is ₹15.82 crore, which also includes movable assets of ₹2.99 crore which are considerably significant.
Rohini’s Immovable Assets
Her properties that cannot be moved are worth ₹12.82 crore, in addition to which she has ₹20 lakh in cash and a collection of valuable jewellery.
Husband Samresh Singh Net Worth
Samresh Singh's net worth is ₹19.86 crore, which is the sum of his declared movable and immovable financial assets along with some others that are not disclosed.
Husband’s Asset Details
He has ₹6.92 crore worth of movable assets, ₹12.94 crore worth of immovable properties, and ₹10 lakh in cash that he has made known to others.
Combined Family Net Worth
Their joint net worth is more than ₹35 crore, which is also the case due to the rental income that they receive and the vehicle that they have abroad.