Which is the Oldest Airport in India? Top 6 Legacy Airfields & Their History Revealed!
Many Indian airports were established during the British rule. These airports first served military, cargo and training purposes. Today, they remain historically significant and still support civil aviation. Here’s a list of the top 6 oldest airports in India 2025.
Juhu Aerodrome, Mumbai (1932)
It's India's first civil aviation airport. It was used by tata Airlines' commercial flight (now Air India). It is popular for small aircraft, helicopters and pilot training.
Begumpet Airport, Hyderabad (1930)
It was built by the Nizam of Hyderabad. It is the former international airport of the city until 2008. It now serves as a training and aviation academy hub.
Cochin International Airport- Old Willingdon Island Terminal (1936)
It was the first airport in Kerala, built by the British Navy. It is located on Willingdon Island, originally a seaplane base. It was important during World War II for defence operations.
Kolkata Airport (Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International), (1924)
It is one of the oldest operational airports in India. It was originally named Dum Dum Airport. It is a major hub for the eastern part of India.
Delhi Airport- Safdargunj Airport (1929)
It was Delhi's first airport before IGI Airport existed. It was used for domestic flights till 2001. It is now mainly used for training and VIP flights.
Chennai International Airport (1910-1912)
It was considered the oldest airport still fully operational. First flight here was between Chennai & Bangalore.
