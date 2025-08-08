Rakshabandhan 2025: 6 Bollywood Brother-Sister Pairs Who Made Their Real Bond Shine On-Screen
This Raksha Bandhan 2025, celebrates sibling love with six Bollywood brother-sister pairs whose real-life bonds lit up the silver screen. From heartfelt moments to iconic performances, these duos proved that when genuine affection meets cinema, magic happens both on and off screen.
Ekta Kapoor & Tusshar Kapoor
Ekta is one of today's top producers and she even produced Shor In The City with her brother Tusshar, combining their creative efforts in Bollywood and TV.
Saif Ali Khan & Soha Ali Khan
The royal Pataudi siblings exude grace and warmth, hitting fans from all angles through movies, public appearances, and candid moments that show the depth of their love as family members.
Huma Qureshi & Saqib Saleem
This incredibly energetic brother-sister duo always has a crazy chemistry, and they have entertained audiences through many thrillers and dramas along, they have fun performing the emotional scenes too which truly explains their bond and strong trust as siblings.
Farhan Akhtar & Zoya Akhtar
One of the regarded creative siblings in Bollywood, Farhan and Zoya merge their emotional affection with their artistic creativity to create films from life.
Shakti Kapoor & Padmini Kolhapure
Veteran sibling duo Shakti and Padmini radiate real warmth through the personalities and roles they present and show that their chemistry goes beyond the screen and a lifetime of authentic, mischievous, loving familial affection.
Ayushmann Khurrana & Aparshakti Khurana
Another amazing touch of warmth and love brings to life the Ayushmann and Aparshakti scenarios purely entertaining and delightful brotherly love and making even their most formidable appearances great and beautifully portray what brotherly love is.
Disclaimer
The information in this article is based on publicly available sources and intended for entertainment purposes only. Movie and show mentions are for reference; some collaborations may include cameo appearances, joint events, or promotional work rather than full-fledged co-starring roles.