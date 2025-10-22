LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest india news nyc mayor donald trump javed akhtar american airlines gautam gambhir Jaish-e-Mohammed benefits of Kafala System Canada news latest india news nyc mayor donald trump javed akhtar american airlines gautam gambhir Jaish-e-Mohammed benefits of Kafala System Canada news latest india news nyc mayor donald trump javed akhtar american airlines gautam gambhir Jaish-e-Mohammed benefits of Kafala System Canada news latest india news nyc mayor donald trump javed akhtar american airlines gautam gambhir Jaish-e-Mohammed benefits of Kafala System Canada news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest india news nyc mayor donald trump javed akhtar american airlines gautam gambhir Jaish-e-Mohammed benefits of Kafala System Canada news latest india news nyc mayor donald trump javed akhtar american airlines gautam gambhir Jaish-e-Mohammed benefits of Kafala System Canada news latest india news nyc mayor donald trump javed akhtar american airlines gautam gambhir Jaish-e-Mohammed benefits of Kafala System Canada news latest india news nyc mayor donald trump javed akhtar american airlines gautam gambhir Jaish-e-Mohammed benefits of Kafala System Canada news
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Ranveer Allahbadia Confirms New Relationship With Juhi Bhatt After Breakup With Nikki Sharma

Ranveer Allahbadia Confirms New Relationship With Juhi Bhatt After Breakup With Nikki Sharma

Ranveer Allahbadia confirms new relationship with influencer Juhi Bhatt after breakup with Nikki Sharma through matching Diwali 2025 Instagram posts.

By: Last Updated: October 22, 2025 | 4:38 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Who is Juhi Bhatt?
1/5

Who is Juhi Bhatt?

Juhi Bhatt is a social media influencer who has just made headlines because of her rumored relationship with YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia.

Relationship Confirmation
2/5

Relationship Confirmation

Ranveer Allahbadia made a very discreet confirmation regarding him dating Juhi Bhatt by publishing the same Diwali 2025 posts on Instagram with AI-generated images and home décor.

Breakup With Nikki Sharma
3/5

Breakup With Nikki Sharma

Ranveer was going out with actress Nikki Sharma before Juhi, whose name remained a secret until their breakup, which was after Ranveer unfollowed her online, was revealed.

Social Media Hints and Clues
4/5

Social Media Hints and Clues

The fans noticed the same rangoli, flowers, and decorations in Ranveer’s and Juhi’s Diwali posts, which led to widespread speculation about their relationship going viral.

Nikki Sharma’s Reaction
5/5

Nikki Sharma’s Reaction

Nikki Sharma posted a mysterious Instagram story after the revelation of Ranveer’s new romance, which was a subtle hint of her feelings regarding the breakup.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS