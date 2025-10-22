Ranveer Allahbadia Confirms New Relationship With Juhi Bhatt After Breakup With Nikki Sharma
Ranveer Allahbadia confirms new relationship with influencer Juhi Bhatt after breakup with Nikki Sharma through matching Diwali 2025 Instagram posts.
Who is Juhi Bhatt?
Juhi Bhatt is a social media influencer who has just made headlines because of her rumored relationship with YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia.
Relationship Confirmation
Ranveer Allahbadia made a very discreet confirmation regarding him dating Juhi Bhatt by publishing the same Diwali 2025 posts on Instagram with AI-generated images and home décor.
Breakup With Nikki Sharma
Ranveer was going out with actress Nikki Sharma before Juhi, whose name remained a secret until their breakup, which was after Ranveer unfollowed her online, was revealed.
Social Media Hints and Clues
The fans noticed the same rangoli, flowers, and decorations in Ranveer’s and Juhi’s Diwali posts, which led to widespread speculation about their relationship going viral.
Nikki Sharma’s Reaction
Nikki Sharma posted a mysterious Instagram story after the revelation of Ranveer’s new romance, which was a subtle hint of her feelings regarding the breakup.