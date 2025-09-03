Su-57 vs F-35 vs Rafale: Comparison of Russia, US, and France’s Advanced Fighter Jets

India’s evaluation of advanced fighter jets highlights the Su-57 and F-35, while it already has some Rafale. The Su-57, developed by Sukhoi, is a fifth-generation fighter with stealth shaping, composite materials, thrust vectoring engines, and multiband radars for interception and air superiority. Lockheed Martin’s F-35 emphasizes all-aspect stealth, sensor fusion, AESA radar, and long-range combat capabilities, with over 990 units in service worldwide. Dassault Rafale, a 4.5-generation fighter, features low observability, AESA radar, SPECTRA EW system, twin engines, and multirole strike options including nuclear delivery. Su-57 excels in agility and dogfighting, F-35 in stealth penetration and battlefield awareness, while Rafale provides balanced multirole flexibility. This gallery visually presents design, engines, avionics, weapons, and operational details, helping readers understand the technical differences, capabilities, and roles of these advanced jets in India’s potential fighter acquisitions.

Here is a comparison of the top three aircrafts: