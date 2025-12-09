Thamma to Sitaare Zameen Par: 7 Binge-Worthy Films That Crossed Rs 100 Crore Mark
Bollywood movies are back in action as audiences are once again coming back to theatres. From gripping period dramas to swoon worthy romantic comedies, here are top 7 Bollywood hits that strike gold at the box office. From Saiyaara to Chhaava, these blockbuster movies are a perfect blend of gripping stories, unexpected twists, and unforgettable moments.
Thamma
Thamma: The horror comedy featuring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna released on October 21 this year and successfully entered the Rs 100 crore club.
Jolly LLB 3
Jolly LLB 3:This courtroom comedy-drama earned ₹117 crore. Audiences enjoyed the entertaining clash between the lead characters.
War 2
War 2: Starring Hrithik Roshan, Kiara Advani, and Jr. NTR's film War 2 also joined the Rs 100 crore club with its high-octane action.
Saiyaara
Saiyaara: This movie created a huge buzz among Gen Z and also entered the Rs 100 crore club.
Sitaare Zameen Par
Sitaare Zameen Par: Featuring Aamir Khan and Genelia D’Souza , the film released on Jun 20, 2025, and also made into the Rs 100 crore club.
Sky Force
Sky Force: Akshay Kumar, Nimrat Kaur, Veer Pahadiya, and Sara Ali Khan, Sky Force was released on January 24. This is an action drama based on the 1965 airwave between India and Pakistan.
Housefull 5
Housefull 5: Akshay Kumar's comedy franchise film Housefull 5 also entered Rs 100 crore. It was a perfect mixture of laughter and thrill.
