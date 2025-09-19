These 5 Actresses Starred In Adult Films, Did BOLD Scenes Before Making It BIG In Mainstream Cinema, One Of Them Is Indian…
Some actors who began their careers in adult films later found mainstream success, for instance, Sasha Grey, who moved into regular acting roles, and Chloe Cherry, who gained wider recognition through her appearance in HBO’s Euphoria.
Here is a list of top actresses who worked in the adult film industry before making it big in commercial cinema:
Sunny Leone
Sunny Leone is a Canadian-American actress and model who previously worked in the adult film industry. In 2003, she earned the title of Penthouse Pet of the Year and later signed as a contract star with Vivid Entertainment. Maxim listed her among the top 12 adult stars in 2010, and in 2018, she was honored with induction into the AVN Hall of Fame.
Cameron Diaz
Cameron Díaz, among Hollywood’s top-paid actresses with over 40 films to her name, is said to have appeared in a 30-minute soft-core adult film early in her career. At 19, she reportedly participated in a bondage-themed photo shoot, which was later filmed and compiled into a half-hour video.
Sasha Grey
The Girlfriend Experience and Entourage star spent almost three years in the adult film industry before officially retiring in April 2011. Between 2007 and 2010, she built a successful career, earning 15 awards, including the prestigious AVN Female Performer of the Year title in 2008.
Helen Mirren
The English actress, renowned for portraying three different British queens on screen, began her career with the controversial semi-pornographic film Caligula. At the time of filming, she was unaware that the project would be classified as an adult film.
Shu Qi
Shu Qi made her English-language debut in 2002 with Transporter alongside Jason Statham. She later appeared in Hollywood projects such as The Eye 2 and New York, I Love You, while establishing herself as a major star in Taiwan. Earlier in her career, she worked as a softcore porn model, featuring in films like Hong Kong Penthouse and the Chinese edition of Playboy.