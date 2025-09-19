These 5 Actresses Starred In Adult Films, Did BOLD Scenes Before Making It BIG In Mainstream Cinema, One Of Them Is Indian…

Some actors who began their careers in adult films later found mainstream success, for instance, Sasha Grey, who moved into regular acting roles, and Chloe Cherry, who gained wider recognition through her appearance in HBO’s Euphoria.

Here is a list of top actresses who worked in the adult film industry before making it big in commercial cinema: