Tired Of Dry, Itchy Scalp? 7 Powerful Home Remedies That Actually Work

During winter, it is quite common to develop a dry scalp, which is often mistaken for dandruff. This discomfort can affect your overall hair health, making strands appear dull, brittle, and prone to breakage. The cold air, low humidity, and indoor heating can strip moisture from your scalp, leading to flakiness, itching, and irritation. To help restore hydration and maintain a healthy scalp during the colder months, here are 7 effective home remedies that work wonderfully for dry scalp.