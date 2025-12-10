LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
India US trade deal pakistan china Goa Cricket Danube business news balochistan donald trump India US trade deal pakistan china Goa Cricket Danube business news balochistan donald trump India US trade deal pakistan china Goa Cricket Danube business news balochistan donald trump India US trade deal pakistan china Goa Cricket Danube business news balochistan donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
India US trade deal pakistan china Goa Cricket Danube business news balochistan donald trump India US trade deal pakistan china Goa Cricket Danube business news balochistan donald trump India US trade deal pakistan china Goa Cricket Danube business news balochistan donald trump India US trade deal pakistan china Goa Cricket Danube business news balochistan donald trump
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Tired Of Dry, Itchy Scalp? 7 Powerful Home Remedies That Actually Work

Tired Of Dry, Itchy Scalp? 7 Powerful Home Remedies That Actually Work

During winter, it is quite common to develop a dry scalp, which is often mistaken for dandruff. This discomfort can affect your overall hair health, making strands appear dull, brittle, and prone to breakage. The cold air, low humidity, and indoor heating can strip moisture from your scalp, leading to flakiness, itching, and irritation. To help restore hydration and maintain a healthy scalp during the colder months, here are 7 effective home remedies that work wonderfully for dry scalp.
By: Anshul Rani Last Updated: December 10, 2025 | 6:03 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Coconot Oil
1/8

Coconot Oil

Coconot Oil: Coconot oil is a common way to penetrate the scalp dryness and retain its moisture. Coconut oil is rich in fatty acids, which nourishes your skin, reduces flakiness and prevents irritation.

Aloe Vera
2/8

Aloe Vera

Aloe Vera: Aloe Vera possesses medicinal properties. It helps maintain moisture and encourage healing.

Garlic
3/8

Garlic

Garlic: Garlic has medicinal and anti fungal potential which are best to treat dandruff. Crush a clove or two of garlic and apply it to your scalp for better results.

Yoghurt and lemon mask
4/8

Yoghurt and lemon mask

Yoghurt and lemon mask: A mixture of yogurt and lemon mask which creates a natural mask to keep the skin hydrated while controlling the dandruff. Yogurt provides moisture and lemon keeps your scalp oil balanced.

Apple cider vinegar rinse
5/8

Apple cider vinegar rinse

Apple cider vinegar rinse: An apple cider vinegar rinse helps to restore the balance of dry scalp. They also promote scalp health and hair growth.

Fenugreek
6/8

Fenugreek

Fenugreek: Fenugreek seeds are an excellent remedy to remove dandruff. One tablespoon of methi seeds in two cups of boiling water overnight, grind them into paste and apply to the scalp to remove flakes.

Eggs Yolks
7/8

Eggs Yolks

Eggs Yolks: Egg Yolk is rich in biotin and healthy fats which nourish your scalp and help to reduce the dandruff caused by the dryness.

Disclaimer
8/8

Disclaimer

Disclaimer: This content is intended solely for informational and educational purposes. It is compiled from publicly available sources, and NewsX has no direct association with the information provided.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS