Tired Of Dry, Itchy Scalp? 7 Powerful Home Remedies That Actually Work
Coconot Oil
Coconot Oil: Coconot oil is a common way to penetrate the scalp dryness and retain its moisture. Coconut oil is rich in fatty acids, which nourishes your skin, reduces flakiness and prevents irritation.
Aloe Vera
Aloe Vera: Aloe Vera possesses medicinal properties. It helps maintain moisture and encourage healing.
Garlic
Garlic: Garlic has medicinal and anti fungal potential which are best to treat dandruff. Crush a clove or two of garlic and apply it to your scalp for better results.
Yoghurt and lemon mask
Yoghurt and lemon mask: A mixture of yogurt and lemon mask which creates a natural mask to keep the skin hydrated while controlling the dandruff. Yogurt provides moisture and lemon keeps your scalp oil balanced.
Apple cider vinegar rinse
Apple cider vinegar rinse: An apple cider vinegar rinse helps to restore the balance of dry scalp. They also promote scalp health and hair growth.
Fenugreek
Fenugreek: Fenugreek seeds are an excellent remedy to remove dandruff. One tablespoon of methi seeds in two cups of boiling water overnight, grind them into paste and apply to the scalp to remove flakes.
Eggs Yolks
Eggs Yolks: Egg Yolk is rich in biotin and healthy fats which nourish your scalp and help to reduce the dandruff caused by the dryness.
Disclaimer
Disclaimer: This content is intended solely for informational and educational purposes. It is compiled from publicly available sources, and NewsX has no direct association with the information provided.