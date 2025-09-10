LIVE TV
  • Top 7 Fighter Jets In The World In 2025

Top 7 Fighter Jets In The World In 2025

Fighter jets are the backbone of modern air forces, combining speed, power, stealth, and advanced technology. These aircraft are built for air-to-air combat, ground attacks, and defensive missions. Modern jets feature stealth technology, smart sensors, and sometimes even artificial intelligence to give pilots a decisive advantage in battle.

In 2025, the top fighter jets in the world stand out for their agility, speed, radar evasion, and lethal weapon systems. Each has been designed to dominate the skies in its own unique way.

September 10, 2025 | 2:09 PM IST
Russian Sukhoi Su-57 Felon stealth fighter jet
1/7

Sukhoi Su-57 Felon

The Su-57 is Russia’s first fifth-generation stealth fighter, designed for agility, advanced avionics, and affordability.

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II stealth jet
2/7

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Developed by the US, the F-35 comes in three variants for different missions. Equipped with sensor fusion, DAS, and AESA radar, this stealth jet reaches Mach 1.6 and remains a key fighter for allied nations.

Chinese Chengdu J-20 Mighty Dragon
3/7

Chengdu J-20 Mighty Dragon

The Chengdu J-20 is China’s premier fifth-generation stealth fighter, built for long-range missions and advanced air combat.

Boeing F-15EX Eagle II
4/7

Boeing F-15EX Eagle II

An upgraded version of the F-15, the F-15EX features modern avionics, fly-by-wire controls, and the APG-82 AESA radar.

Lockheed Martin F-22 Raptor
5/7

Lockheed Martin F-22 Raptor

The F-22 Raptor remains one of the world’s most advanced fighters, combining stealth, speed, and supercruise.

General Dynamics F-16 Fighting Falcon
6/7

General Dynamics F-16 Fighting Falcon

The F-16 is the world’s most advanced fourth-generation fighter, featuring APG-83 AESA radar and digital combat maps.

Sukhoi Su-35
7/7

Sukhoi Su-35

The Su-35 is a highly agile fourth-generation fighter, using thrust vectoring technology and carrying over 17,000 lbs of weapons.

