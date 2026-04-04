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Home > World News > Panic in Riverside County As 50-Acre Grass Fire Spreads Rapidly Near Gilman Springs, Evacuations Underway In Perris Area

Panic in Riverside County As 50-Acre Grass Fire Spreads Rapidly Near Gilman Springs, Evacuations Underway In Perris Area

The Springs Fire in Moreno Valley rapidly grew from 5 to 50 acres in 30 minutes due to strong winds. Evacuations were ordered across parts of Riverside County, with road closures and heavy firefighting deployment as containment remained at 0%.

Panic in Riverside County as 50-Acre Grass Fire
Panic in Riverside County as 50-Acre Grass Fire

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: April 4, 2026 02:23:42 IST

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Panic in Riverside County As 50-Acre Grass Fire Spreads Rapidly Near Gilman Springs, Evacuations Underway In Perris Area

The Springs Fire started as a high-intensity vegetation fire, which began burning at the 15900 block of Gilman Springs Road. The blaze started as a five-acre fire, but strong winds and dry, lightweight fuels caused it to grow to 50 acres within 30 minutes.

Fire officials became highly concerned about the potential of the flames crossing Gilman Springs Road because it would lead to a fire expansion that could reach 1000 acres.

The fire spread quickly, which resulted in emergency road closures between Alessandro Road and Bridge Street. This situation created a critical emergency for Riverside County emergency responders and local commuters.

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Springs Fire Evacuation Zones and Public Safety

The Riverside County Fire Department has established emergency mapping zones for directing resident evacuations from areas that face danger from advancing wildfires.

Officials requested evacuation orders for high-risk areas that stretch from the Ramona Expressway to the 60 Freeway and include RVC-0826, RVC-0748, and MOE-0507. The authorities have issued evacuation warnings that now include Lake Perris and the areas of MOE-0504 and RVC-0825.

The wind-driven front creates unpredictable weather conditions, which require Davis Road to Mount Eden neighborhoods to establish protective measures.

Riverside County Fire Containment and Resource Deployment

The Moreno Valley area needs an extensive resource deployment because of the violent outbreak that requires immediate response. The team uses two air tankers and fifteen fire engines to create a perimeter for their operations in the active wildfires.

The investigation into the cause of the fire continues, but the main operations focus on controlling the roads and protecting the Gilman Springs thoroughfare.

Authorities report 0% containment as of midday, which leads them to focus on building protection and maintaining an active mapping system that provides real-time safety information to residents.

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Tags: Gilman Springs Road fireMoreno Valley FireRiverside County wildfireSprings Fire

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Panic in Riverside County As 50-Acre Grass Fire Spreads Rapidly Near Gilman Springs, Evacuations Underway In Perris Area

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Panic in Riverside County As 50-Acre Grass Fire Spreads Rapidly Near Gilman Springs, Evacuations Underway In Perris Area
Panic in Riverside County As 50-Acre Grass Fire Spreads Rapidly Near Gilman Springs, Evacuations Underway In Perris Area
Panic in Riverside County As 50-Acre Grass Fire Spreads Rapidly Near Gilman Springs, Evacuations Underway In Perris Area
Panic in Riverside County As 50-Acre Grass Fire Spreads Rapidly Near Gilman Springs, Evacuations Underway In Perris Area

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