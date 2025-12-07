Top 9 Highest Peaks in India Every Mountain Lover Should Know, You Cannot Climb THIS One
Did you know that India has many high mountain peaks? If not, read on and explore the top mountain summits that are difficult to climb but offer mind-blogging views.
Kangchenjunga
Kangchenjunga: Kangchenjunga is the highest mountain peak in India. It is located on the border between Sikkim and Nepal. This mountain peak is famed for its spectacular vistas, challenging routes, and unique biodiversity.
Nanda Devi
Nanda Devi: Known as the second-highest peak in India and the pride of Uttarakhand. Nanda Devi translates to the local revered Goddess of Bliss, and the peak is revered for its spiritual significance.
Saltoro Kangri
Saltoro Kangri: Situated in the remote Karakoram range of Ladakh. Saltoro Kangri is the fourth-highest peak in India at 7,742 meters.
Chaukhamba
Chaukhamba: The name Chaukhamba means "four pillars," reflecting its four closely grouped summits—it stands at 7,138 meters.
Gorichen Peak
Gorichen Peak: Standing at 6,858 meters, Gorichen Peak is one of the highest peaks in Arunachal Pradesh. It rises proudly, surrounded by fresh air and lush greenery.
Anamudi Peak
Anamudi Peak: The tallest in South India. Anamudi offers an easy ascent, hiking routes, and a mind-boggling view.
Doddabetta Peak
Doddabetta Peak: Known as one of the most beautiful peaks of South India, Doddabetta is located near Ooty, which makes it an attractive place not only to mountaineers but also to many tourists.
Mamostong Kangri
Mamostong Kangri: It is located in the isolated Rimo Muztagh subrange of the Karakoram, Ladakh. It is known for its challenging weather, complex terrain and local glacier systems.
Saser Kangri
Saser Kangri: This mountain peak lies in the centre of the Trans-Himalayan region. Its beauty, along with its moraine fields, makes it especially alluring to mountaineers.
Disclaimer
