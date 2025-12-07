LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest sports news Dalit Bollywood box office 2025 Goa Club Fire countries with right to disconnect bill FDTL birch by romeo lane goa arshdeep singh latest sports news Dalit Bollywood box office 2025 Goa Club Fire countries with right to disconnect bill FDTL birch by romeo lane goa arshdeep singh latest sports news Dalit Bollywood box office 2025 Goa Club Fire countries with right to disconnect bill FDTL birch by romeo lane goa arshdeep singh latest sports news Dalit Bollywood box office 2025 Goa Club Fire countries with right to disconnect bill FDTL birch by romeo lane goa arshdeep singh
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest sports news Dalit Bollywood box office 2025 Goa Club Fire countries with right to disconnect bill FDTL birch by romeo lane goa arshdeep singh latest sports news Dalit Bollywood box office 2025 Goa Club Fire countries with right to disconnect bill FDTL birch by romeo lane goa arshdeep singh latest sports news Dalit Bollywood box office 2025 Goa Club Fire countries with right to disconnect bill FDTL birch by romeo lane goa arshdeep singh latest sports news Dalit Bollywood box office 2025 Goa Club Fire countries with right to disconnect bill FDTL birch by romeo lane goa arshdeep singh
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Top 9 Highest Peaks in India Every Mountain Lover Should Know, You Cannot Climb THIS One

Top 9 Highest Peaks in India Every Mountain Lover Should Know, You Cannot Climb THIS One

Did you know that India has many high mountain peaks? If not, read on and explore the top mountain summits that are difficult to climb but offer mind-blogging views.

By: Anshul Rani Last Updated: December 7, 2025 | 12:44 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Kangchenjunga
1/10

Kangchenjunga

Kangchenjunga: Kangchenjunga is the highest mountain peak in India. It is located on the border between Sikkim and Nepal. This mountain peak is famed for its spectacular vistas, challenging routes, and unique biodiversity.

Nanda Devi
2/10

Nanda Devi

Nanda Devi: Known as the second-highest peak in India and the pride of Uttarakhand. Nanda Devi translates to the local revered Goddess of Bliss, and the peak is revered for its spiritual significance.

Saltoro Kangri
3/10

Saltoro Kangri

Saltoro Kangri: Situated in the remote Karakoram range of Ladakh. Saltoro Kangri is the fourth-highest peak in India at 7,742 meters.

Chaukhamba
4/10

Chaukhamba

Chaukhamba: The name Chaukhamba means "four pillars," reflecting its four closely grouped summits—it stands at 7,138 meters.

Gorichen Peak
5/10

Gorichen Peak

Gorichen Peak: Standing at 6,858 meters, Gorichen Peak is one of the highest peaks in Arunachal Pradesh. It rises proudly, surrounded by fresh air and lush greenery.

Anamudi Peak
6/10

Anamudi Peak

Anamudi Peak: The tallest in South India. Anamudi offers an easy ascent, hiking routes, and a mind-boggling view.

Doddabetta Peak
7/10

Doddabetta Peak

Doddabetta Peak: Known as one of the most beautiful peaks of South India, Doddabetta is located near Ooty, which makes it an attractive place not only to mountaineers but also to many tourists.

Mamostong Kangri
8/10

Mamostong Kangri

Mamostong Kangri: It is located in the isolated Rimo Muztagh subrange of the Karakoram, Ladakh. It is known for its challenging weather, complex terrain and local glacier systems.

Saser Kangri
9/10

Saser Kangri

Saser Kangri: This mountain peak lies in the centre of the Trans-Himalayan region. Its beauty, along with its moraine fields, makes it especially alluring to mountaineers.

Disclaimer
10/10

Disclaimer

Disclaimer: This content is intended solely for informational and educational purposes. It is compiled from publicly available sources, and NewsX has no direct association with the information provided.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS