Your Karwa Chauth Mehndi Design Says THIS About Your Marriage Life (Find Out Now!)
Karwa Chauth Mehndi Design: Karwa Chauth isn’t just about fasting and dressing up, it’s also the perfect time to flaunt your mehndi. But do you know the patterns you choose on your hands say a lot about your married life? Keep reading to discover what your Karwa Chauth mehndi design says about your marriage and what you actually go with.
The Grand, Intricate Bridal Mehndi Design
If your hands are full with bridal style design, that means you cherish the grand gestures, the marriage views, and narrate your love story. Your marriage is likely full of passion and closeness, and you both love celebrating your relationship.
The Minimalist & Modern Motif Mehndi Design
Minimalist mehndi design features fewer patterns, a simple mandala, or elegant finger motifs. This mehndi design shows your strong bond without constant attention. You respect each other and give each other space.
The Bold & Contemporary Fusion Mehndi Design
If your mehndi design includes bold lines, traditional elements with different patterns. This means you and your partner are open-minded and your married life is full of growth, fun, and new experiences.
Moon, Diya, Kalash Mehndi Design
This mehndi design showcases traditional Karwa Chauth symbols, including the moon, diya, and kalash. Which means you deeply value the culture of your marriage. Your bond is strengthened by faith and deep commitment to each other.
Name Mehndi Design
If you go for mehndi designs that feature his name or the initial of his name, that means you and your partner perfectly understand each other. Your marriage is based on deep understanding and togetherness.