IPL 2026: Is Shreyas Iyer Injured? Punjab Kings’ Captain Shares Big Update After Win Against Gujarat Titans

Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer has provided an update on what looked like a serious injury. Iyer was hit by Copper Connolly’s shot during the fixture against Gujarat Titans in Chandigarh on Tuesday. Conolly hit a crisp straight drive against Rashid Khan, and Iyer couldn’t move his hand out of the way.

“It’s nice. That’s all I can say. It’s how it was before. I don’t want to jinx it,” Iyer said in the post-match press conference.

PBKS suffered a mini collapse during the 163-run chase but Connolly kept them in the hunt and eventually the Punjab franchise went over the line.

“Some of the shots he played were surreal. I was focused on my hand inside, icing it, suddenly we lost two wickets back to back, these things happen in the IPL, you have to stay composed, Cooper was there, he was composed and calm … After the third over we realised the wicket is slow, Arshdeep came and said it was holding a bit, we tried to make the ball old as soon as possible. (Vijaykumar) Vyshak is carrying forward the form he performed in the last season, he is a big match player.”

PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer suffered a hand injury after being hit by a shot from Connelly. pic.twitter.com/IobUBK7f7M — Surendra Yadav (@surendraYadav22) March 31, 2026

PBKS vs GT

The runners-up of the last edition, Punjab Kings were handed a target of 163 runs by Gujarat Titans. After a steady start provided by opener Prabhsimran Singh who chipped in with 37 off 24 and Cooper Connolly, PBKS lost some wickets in quick succession as Prasidh Krishna who came in as an Impact sub rattled the Punjab batting unit.

The side was left struggling at 144/7 in the 18th over when Connolly got Xavier Bartlett’s support as the two players made sure that there were no further fall of wickets. PBKS eventually won by 3 wickets with five balls to spare.

Earlier, GT scored 162/6 in 20 overs. Captain Shubman Gill top-scored with 39 off 27. Vijaykumar Vyshak scalped three wickets for PBKS for 34 runs in four overs while Yuzvendra Chahal picked a couple for 28 in his four overs. Chahal’s scalps included the dismissals of Jos Buttler and captain Gill.

Punjab Kings will now travel to Chennai for their next fixture against Chennai Super Kings on April 3 while GT will lock horns with Rajasthan Royals at home in Ahmedabad.

Also Read: Cooper Connolly Powers Punjab Kings To Three-Wicket Win Victory Over Gujarat Titans