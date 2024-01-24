BJP Criticizes INDIA bloc as Mamata announces to go solo in West Bengal

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) strongly criticized the INDIA bloc following Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mamata Banerjee’s announcement to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections independently in West Bengal. Sukanta Majumdar, the BJP president in West Bengal, deemed the alliance as unnatural and politically unfeasible, highlighting the ongoing rivalry between the Congress, Left, and TMC within the state. Despite cordial interactions between top leaders, Majumdar asserted that the ground reality was different, emphasizing that the alliance lacked a clear direction and leadership.

Karnataka BJP leader R Ashok supported Mamata Banerjee’s decision, labeling the Congress as a ‘nalayak’ (inept) party without a prominent leader in West Bengal. Ashok pointed out the fractures in the alliance, mentioning Nitish Kumar’s withdrawal and Akhilesh Yadav’s departure after their meeting in Bengaluru. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray, a part of the INDIA bloc, praised Mamata Banerjee’s resilience in Bengal, while NCP MP Supriya Sule expressed confidence in the alliance’s unity for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, emphasizing regular communication and solidarity among its members.

The INDIA bloc faced a significant setback with Mamata Banerjee’s announcement that the Trinamool Congress would independently contest in Bengal.