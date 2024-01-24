French President Macron is scheduled to visit Jaipur, will tour pink city with PM Modi

French President Emmanuel Macron, set to be the Chief Guest for India’s 75th Republic Day celebrations, is scheduled to arrive in Jaipur on January 25. His visit will commence with a tour of Amber Fort, followed by a joint exploration of Jaipur with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Macron’s presence will include the participation of a French armed forces contingent in the Republic Day parade.

During his stay, Macron will engage with artisans, stakeholders in Indo-French cultural projects, and students. Subsequently, he and Prime Minister Modi will visit notable landmarks in the Pink City, including Jantar Mantar, before engaging in detailed bilateral talks.

On January 26, Macron will attend the Republic Day parade as the Chief Guest and participate in the At Home reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan, followed by a State Banquet hosted by the President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu.

This visit marks France’s sixth participation as the chief guest on India’s Republic Day, following reciprocal invitations and showcasing the strong Indo-French ties. Macron’s visit aims to strengthen the strategic partnership initiated through the “Horizon 2047 Roadmap,” focusing on security and sovereignty, environmental challenges, and initiatives for people-to-people collaboration.

Discussions between Macron and PM Modi will emphasize cooperation in defense, space, climate change, and technology. The visit also underscores France’s commitment to fostering opportunities for Indian students, artists, investors, and tourists, aligning with President Macron’s goal to welcome 30,000 Indian students to France by 2030. The trip will further promote business ties and cross-investments under France’s “Make It Iconic” nation-branding campaign, with India as a priority country.