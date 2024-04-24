PM Modi Accuses Congress of Planning Inheritance Tax; Congress Distances Itself from Sam Pitroda's Comments

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on the Congress party while addressing a poll rally in Surguja, Chhattisgarh, alleging that it plans to impose an inheritance tax on assets passed down from parents to their children. The Prime Minister made these accusations claiming that Congress’s intentions to tax inheritance signify “dangerous” designs.

“The Congress’s dangerous intentions are becoming evident. They want to tax your hard-earned wealth both during your lifetime and even after your death,” PM Modi asserted, drawing parallels with the Life Insurance Corporation’s slogan.

During his speech, PM Modi referred to senior Congress leader Sam Pitroda, who leads the overseas wing of the Congress, accusing him of advocating for increased taxation on the middle class. He highlighted Pitroda’s comments on the Congress’s manifesto, suggesting that it includes proposals to impose an Inheritance Tax on wealth transfers between generations.

Sam Pitroda recently faced controversy following remarks made during an interview with a news agency. He defended the Congress manifesto and criticized BJP’s claims of wealth redistribution plans.

Also read: Rahul Gandhi Criticizes PM Modi’s Reaction to Congress Manifesto at Social Justice Conclave

Responding to the Prime Minister’s allegations, Pitroda argued that the Congress manifesto focuses on addressing economic inequalities, particularly benefiting marginalized communities such as OBCs, Muslims, Dalits, and tribals. He clarified that the manifesto aims to prevent excessive wealth concentration through policy interventions akin to a “Monopoly Act.”

Pitroda’s reference to inheritance tax drew comparisons with policies in the US, although it’s worth noting that the US does not have a federal inheritance tax but imposes estate taxes in certain states. He pressed on the need for equitable wealth distribution and highlighted proposals like implementing a minimum wage to support the less privileged.

Following the social media uproar over Pitroda’s statements, the BJP intensified its criticism of the Congress, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah urging people to take these remarks seriously. He claimed that the Congress’s “hidden plans” had been exposed and called for the withdrawal of the mentioned survey from the Congress manifesto.

In response, the Congress distanced itself from Pitroda’s comments, emphasizing that the party’s manifesto does not propose an inheritance tax or wealth redistribution plan as alleged by the BJP. Senior leaders like Jairam Ramesh clarified that Pitroda’s views do not necessarily represent the Congress party’s stance.

Congress spokespersons reiterated that the party has never advocated for an inheritance tax and accused the BJP of spreading misinformation. They emphasized the Congress’s commitment to social justice and equitable development, emphasizing that discussions on policy ideas should be encouraged without misrepresentation or sensationalism.