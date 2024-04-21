Rahul Gandhi Not Well, Tend To Miss Political Rallies Here

Jairam Ramesh, a senior leader of the Congress party, announced that Rahul Gandhi, the Congress MP, will not be able to attend election rallies in Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand today due to illness. Gandhi was initially scheduled to speak at rallies in Satna, Madhya Pradesh, and Ranchi, Jharkhand.

श्री राहुल गांधी आज सतना और रांची में चुनाव प्रचार के लिए पूरी तरह से तैयार थे, जहां INDIA की रैली हो रही है। लेकिन वह अचानक बीमार हो गए हैं और फिलहाल नई दिल्ली से बाहर नहीं जा सकते हैं। कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष श्री मल्लिकार्जुन खरगे जी अवश्य सतना में जनसभा को संबोधित करने के बाद रांची… — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) April 21, 2024

“Rahul Gandhi has fallen ill and is currently unable to travel from Delhi. In his absence, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge will address the Ranchi rally following his participation in a public gathering in Satna,” Ramesh stated on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.